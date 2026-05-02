World Relays: Indian teams fail to reach final, mixed 4×100 relay team DNF due to baton exchange failure

Indian sprinters and quarter milers had a disappointing outing at the World Athletics Relays as all five quartets fail to move beyond their heats and secure World Championships 2027 berths on Saturday.

While the Indian teams will have another shot at the World Championships qualification, the results were disappointing from the Indian perspective.

The men’s 4x400m team came closest by clocking season best timing of 3:00.32 and finishing 12th overall. The quartet of Dharmveer Choudhary, Rajesh, Ramesh, Vishal TK, and Manu TS led the race in the second and third leg but failed to close it out. Rajesh and national record holder Vishal ran their heart out in the second and third legs respectively. However, Manu’s inexperience was visible in the final leg as he got boxed in the inside lane and crossed the finish line at the fourth place.