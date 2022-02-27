scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Must Read

World judo body suspends Putin as its honorary president

Vladimir Putin has temporarily lost his most senior official position in world sports

By: AP |
Updated: February 27, 2022 4:12:28 pm
The Russian president is a keen judoka and attended the sport at the 2012 London Olympics. (Source: Reuters)

Vladimir Putin temporarily lost his most senior official position in world sports on Sunday.

The International Judo Federation cited “the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine” for suspending Putin’s honorary president status.

The Russian president is a keen judoka and attended the sport at the 2012 London Olympics.

The IJF is rare among Olympic sports bodies for using the word “war” to describe Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ordered by Putin on Thursday. Others have used phrases such as “escalation of conflict.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

A Kremlin-supporting oligarch and longtime friend of Putin, Arkady Rotenberg, remains on the IJF executive committee as “development manager.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Shreyas Iyer powers India to series win against Sri Lanka
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 27: Latest News