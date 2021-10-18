World Esports Cup to feature gamers from India, Pakistan and Nepal

Gamers from India, Nepal and Pakistan will compete in the inaugural World Esports Cup starting November 25, the organisers announced on Monday.

The tournament, sponsored by Infinix Smartphones, will see a massive prize pool of Rs 75 lakh approximately, according to a media release.

Esports athletes from the three countries will compete virtually in open qualifiers to take a shot at becoming the champion of the region.

World Esports Cup (WEC), WEC Director, Vishwalok Nath said: “We all know how intense it becomes when it comes to any India-Pakistan match and we want fans to witness this epic clash in esports as well.

“The World Esports Cup will also aim to connect the gamers and gaming community from the South Asian Countries in one platform which will be a first of its kind initiative.”

The tournament, which will be played over a period of three months, will have an initial round of two open and closed qualifiers across three regions to screen the best 24 squads from each country.

In the Grand Finals, top four squads from India, Pakistan and Nepal will showcase their strategies, coordination and tactical skills to decide the best of the best team from the region.

Registrations begin on Saturday and will go on till November 23.

Esports is a medal sport at the 2022 Asian Games.