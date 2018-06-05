World Environment Day: Sportspersons pledge to reduce use of plastic, urge people to save environment

World Environment Day is observed on June 5. (PTI Photo) World Environment Day is observed on June 5. (PTI Photo)

World Environment Day has always been promoted by celebrities and the United Nations on June 5 every year. This year, India is the host country of Environment Day and the theme of the this year’s Day is ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’. Many sportspersons shared the concern of the polluted environment and urged people to give up the use of plastic. From cricketers to Bollywood stars, many have tweeted their stories about how we can help clean the environment, especially by not using single-use plastic products.

Most government agencies have announced programs and initiatives on this day related to the theme, sportspersons have also made pledges to to reduce the use of plastic in their day-to-day life.

I think instead of #WorldEnvironmentDay let’s rename it as #WorldSurvivalDay. May be then we’ll realise we are on the brink of our carelessness & greed-infused disasters. Just look at water crisis in Shimla. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 5 June 2018

Next time you go to a restaurant, please refuse plastic glasses. Use Kulhad , give up plastic. Environment bhi set, taste bhi set.#WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/6p72c6jDAi — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 5, 2018

The planet does not belong to us, we belong to the planet. Save it… Protect it and most importantly respect it. #WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/WbXi1mBoRv — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 5, 2018

This time let’s not just talk but also act on our words, plant trees and just ensure we all do what we can for a green and clean environment. We owe this to our future generations. #WorldEnvironmentDay — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) June 5, 2018

The road to a healthier environment is something we all have to contribute into making 🌱. Let’s stop utilizing single-use plastic products and pledge to change our habits. Let’s all #BeatPlasticPollution this #WorldEnvironmentDay — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 5 June 2018

Our choices decide our future, let’s make the right ones before it’s too late. We need to reduce our plastic usage, it’s a matter of great concern for the environment today. #BeatPlasticPollution #WorldEnvironmentDay — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) June 5, 2018

The movement to beat plastic pollution is growing and I urge you to https://t.co/nBnPP29oav can#BeatPlasticPollution by sharing a video or photo on this #WorldEnvironmentDay .I would like to challenge my friends to spread this initiative @parupallik @PRANNOYHSPRI @GuruSaiDutt1 🍃 pic.twitter.com/0l48nAIrA8 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) 3 June 2018

Thank you so much @rjraunac for the challenge and I am up for it. I promise that from now onwards my journey will be #SaafJourney and i will minimise plastic use. I further challenge @nehaaggarwal to #BeatPlasticPollution warna @RedFMIndia wale #RailBanaDenge. pic.twitter.com/ncCh7HVcHX — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) 4 June 2018

