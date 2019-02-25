ISSF World Cup: Indians fail to make final of 10m air rifle

Indian shooters failed to make the final of the men’s 10m air rifle event of the ISSF World Cup on Monday.

The three Indians in the fray, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar finished 12th, 14th and 34th respectively at the DR Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The failure comes after two successful days in the season-opening International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in which Apurvi Chandela, in women’s 10m air rifle, and Saurabh Chaudhary, in men’s 10m air pistol, claimed gold with world records.

World Cup medallist Ravi shot 627 in the qualification, Deepak managed 624.3, while Divyansh had 627.2.

They will have to wait until the next World Cup to earn their quota places for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Even the Hungarian duo of the seasoned Peter Sidi and Istvan Peni, who won gold in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions on Sunday, could not clear the qualification hurdle.

Russia’s Sergey Kamensky won gold in the event with 249.4, Chinese Yukun Liu bagged the silver with 247.0, while Zicheng Hui managed the bronze by shooting 225.9.

Yukun Liu topped the qualification and his countryman Zicheng Hui was second among the top eight qualifiers. Martin Strempfl came third.