Sunday, April 25, 2021
World Cup Archery Stage 1: Deepika Kumari-led women’s recurve team beats Mexico to win gold

Locked 4-4 in the shoot-off, the Indian team comprising seasoned Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari edged out their Mexican rivals to claim their first World Cup team gold after seven years.

By: PTI | Guatemala City |
Updated: April 25, 2021 10:38:56 pm
deepika kumari, archery world cup, deepika kumari archery, sports news, indian expressDeepika showed utmost composure to drill a perfect 10 in the final arrow of the shoot-off. (Source: Express Archive)

Indian women’s recurve team held its nerve to pip Mexico 5-4 (27-26) in an intriguing final to grab a gold medal in the Archery World Cup Stage 1 here on Sunday.

Locked 4-4 in the shoot-off, the Indian team comprising seasoned Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari shot 27 to edge out their Mexican rivals by one point and claim their first World Cup team gold after seven years.

This is Deepika’s fifth World Cup stage event team gold medal.

Deepika showed utmost composure to drill a perfect 10 in the final arrow of the shoot-off to put pressure on the 2012 London Olympics silver medalist Aida Roman who needed a nine but only to drift away for a poor eight score.

This was India’s fifth recurve women’s team gold in World Cup having won in Shanghai- 2011, Medellin-2013, Wroclaw-2013 and 2014 previously.

