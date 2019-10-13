World Championship final: Manju a step away from 48-kilo gold

Away from all the scoring drama, India’s Manju Rani continued her merry, giant-killing way with a 4-1 win over Thailand’s Chuthamat Raksat to enter the 48kg World Championship final. Manju, who toppled the top seed North Korean Kim Hyang-Mi on Thursday, will take on second-seeded Russian Ekaterina Paltceva on Sunday.

“I knew how to box her since I have faced her before,” said Manju, who lost the previous meeting against Raksat at the Thailand Open earlier this year. “The first round was good, I had some good uppercuts. But she is tough, and she recovered in the second round but coaches helped me through the final round.”

“Manju was spectacular today,” said high-performance director Raffaele Bergamasco. “She listened to us every round. When I say, ‘you go right, uppercut, close the distance’, she follows. She is a very good listener, and a natural talent.”

Manju broke into the camp earlier this year with a gold medal at her first senior nationals appearance. The 19-year-old’s fundamentals are strong, and the nothing-to-lose approach has now fuelled a finals run in her maiden Worlds appearance as well.

“Today wasn’t even her best appearance,” says coach Sube Singh Beniwal, who convinced then 11-year-old Manju’s parents to let their child take up boxing. “Whenever she tried to move inside, the Thai girl countered her with speed. But Manju made an impression with her combos. She was aggressive and her punches were clean. This is just the World championship, but I have big hopes from Manju at the Olympics as well.”

Manju has earlier talked about her ambitions to move up to the Olympic weight of 51kg, currently spearheaded by Mary Kom. Bergamasco hinted that she could be the top prospect for Paris 2024. “Manju has been a big surprise here. She can be huge for the Olympic Games in 2024,” said Bergamasco. “Tomorrow, I dream of a gold. But a final against a Russian in Russia will be very difficult.”

