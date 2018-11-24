World Boxing Championships: Twitterati congratulates ‘magnificent’ Mary Kom on historic gold

Toggle Menu
MC Mary Kom scripted history on Saturday in the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championship as she claimed her sixth gold at the tournament.

MC Mary Kom scripted history on Saturday as she eked out a unanimous verdict over Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota in the 49kg light flyweight category in the final of AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championship at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadiumin Delhi to claim her sixth gold at the tournament.

The 35-year old Indian boxer was tied at five gold medals with Katie Taylor of Ireland and sixteen years after winning her first World Championship gold, Mary Kom wins her sixth to create a new record. This is her seventh overall medal at the tournament and she had won gold in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2010 editions of the Women’s World Boxing Championship.

