World Boxing Championships: Twitterati congratulates ‘magnificent’ Mary Kom on historic gold

MC Mary Kom scripted history on Saturday as she eked out a unanimous verdict over Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota in the 49kg light flyweight category in the final of AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championship at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadiumin Delhi to claim her sixth gold at the tournament.

The 35-year old Indian boxer was tied at five gold medals with Katie Taylor of Ireland and sixteen years after winning her first World Championship gold, Mary Kom wins her sixth to create a new record. This is her seventh overall medal at the tournament and she had won gold in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2010 editions of the Women’s World Boxing Championship.

A stellar achievement for #MaryKom , becoming the first woman boxer to win six world championship Gold. One of India’s greatest ever sportsperson. Super happy and super proud ! pic.twitter.com/jw2V4QBulo — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 24, 2018

You are an Inspiration @MangteC.. Magnificent Mary Clinches Gold For 6th time. More Power To You ??#MaryKom pic.twitter.com/NOJ2jFeZMg — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) November 24, 2018

Heartiest Congratulations to a living legend, @MangteC for making India proud once again with her record 6th World Championship Gold . #MaryKom pic.twitter.com/J4cBMUKf0Q — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 24, 2018

What an inspiration @MangteC ! Congratulations on the historic 6th GOLD #MaryKom pic.twitter.com/d3wuHNy319 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 24, 2018

Gold No. 6 for MAGNIFICENT MARY and medal No. 7 in World Championships. Truly a legend like no other ?@MangteC? – What an inspiration pic.twitter.com/tMNaqjOHid — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) November 24, 2018

Yes! Magnificent Mary does it again. Legend. 6 World Championship golds. One of India’s greatest. @MangteC, you are such an inspiration. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 24, 2018