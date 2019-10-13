Manju Rani settles for silver, takes India’s tally to four in World Boxing Championships

Toggle Menu
Manju Rani won India's fourth medal at the World Boxing Championships, as she won the silver in the 48kg-category, after Mary Kom, Jamuna Boro, and Lovlina Borgohain's three bronzes.

Manju Rani won silver in the 48kg-category at the Worlds. (SourcE: twitter/@BFI)

Manju Rani settled for a silver medal at the World Boxing Championships after going down against Russia’s Ekaterina Paltceva in the 48kg-category final at Ulan-Ulde on Sunday.

