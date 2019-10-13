Manju Rani settles for silver, takes India’s tally to four in World Boxing Championships

Manju Rani settled for a silver medal at the World Boxing Championships after going down against Russia’s Ekaterina Paltceva in the 48kg-category final at Ulan-Ulde on Sunday.

#ManjuRani you are a true Champion of the Sport!💪👏

You gave your all. Congrats on your SILVER on debut at the #aibaworldboxingchampionships as she ends her memorable campaign in the 48kg category.

All the very best for your future endeavours, Champ!#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing pic.twitter.com/cBOQaq0g8Z

— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) October 13, 2019