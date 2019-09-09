No berths, bragging rights at stake

There are no Olympic spots up for grabs, but the men’s World Boxing Championships will provide a pointer to India’s readiness before they step into the ring when the big prize is at stake.

Advertising

The event, due to start at Yekaterinburg in Russia on Monday, lost its qualifier status when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) took control of the process from the International Boxing Association (AIBA) due to its administrative mess. The Olympic qualification process will now start next year.

The event was earlier meant to be an Olympic qualifier and feature the revised eight weight categories (52kg, 57kg, 63kg, 69kg, 74kg, 81kg, 91kg, +91kg) earmarked for Tokyo 2020, instead of the traditional 10 divisions, before the IOC stepped in.

Nevertheless, this being the world championships, there is a lot of prestige riding on the event. India have won just four medals – all bronze – over the 20 editions of the world championships, but all of them have come in the last decade.

Advertising

Vijender Singh (2009), Vikas Krishan (2011), Shiva Thapa (2015) and Gaurav Bidhuri (2017) know what it feels like, but Asian champion Amit Panghal (52kg) is among those tipped to follow in their footsteps. The Haryana pugilist, also the Asian Games gold medallist, has been seeded second and got a bye into the pre-quarterfinals.

His compatriots and Asian Championship silver medallists Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg) as well as Sanjeet (91kg) have been placed directly in the last 16. “We have got a decent draw and it is up to us to make it a good draw,” PTI quoted Indian Boxing’s High-Performance Director Santiago Nieva as saying.

“It is going to be tough. The aim is to improve on what we have done in the past. That’s what we work for.”

The 23-year-old Panghal is probably India’s biggest contender in the championship. He was close to a medal two years ago before going down narrowly to defending champion Hasanboy Dusmatov in the 49kg quarterfinals. But the armyman got the better of his fancied opponent in the Asian Games final. Bisht also lost in the quarterfinal in 2017 but since then, has beaten reigning world champion Kairat Yeraliyev at the Asian Championships.

The Indian squad is a bit short on experience if one is talking about previous World Championship history. Satish Kumar (+91kg) is the only other Indian, apart from the two mentioned above, who has competed at the Worlds previously. The former Asian Games bronze medallist was laid low by ill health in the last edition but will hope that doesn’t hamper his campaign, which begins against Richard Torrez of the United States.

Among the rest of the contingent, Manish Kaushik (63kg), silver medallist from last year’s Commonwealth Games, had to battle with Shiva Thapa to claim his spot for the World Championship. And if he were to return from Russia with a medal, it will help him cement his place going into the Olympic year. He begins against Kyrgyzstan’s Argen Kadyrbek on Thursday.

Sanjeet, a Services boxer, can fly under the radar but can outsmart a few fancied pugilists. His first opponent is Scotland’s Scott Forest. Ashish, who won a gold at Thailand Open this year, is also making his way in the 75kg category, made famous by the likes of Vijender and Vikas.

The world championships will feature around 450 boxers from 87 countries in 400 fights spread across 12 days. India will start their campaign on Tuesday with Brijesh Yadav (81kg) taking on Poland’s Maleusz Goinski in his opening round bout.

But the reorganisation of the weight categories has resulted in the omission of certain classes in which India has been traditionally strong.

“There is no 49kg and 60kg this time, categories that we are really good at. I think we are going to get a very good idea of where we stand viz-a-viz the Olympic qualifiers,” Nieva said, alluding to the Asian Olympic qualifiers in February next year.

The eight Indians in the competition will be in action according to a staggered schedule, but have not left anything to chance in their preparation. “We landed here early and have focused on staying busy with training and sparring with a couple of off days thrown in. Draws are important, but they only shape strategy, not our approach,” said Nieva.

Advertising

The Squad: Amit Panghal (52kg), Kavinder Bisht (57kg), Manish Kaushik (63kg), Duryodhan Singh Negi (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Brijesh Yadav (81kg), Sanjeet (91kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg).