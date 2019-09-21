World Boxing Championships 2019 Final Live, Amit Panghal vs Shakhobidin Zoirov Boxing Live: Indian boxer aims for historic gold

World Boxing Championships 2019 Final Live, Amit Panghal vs Shakhobidin Zoirov Boxing Live: Indian boxer Amit Panghal, who created history on Friday by becoming the first male Indian boxer to qualify for a World Boxing Championship final, is aiming to create further history by winning the gold medal clash. The flyweight boxer, who has emerged as being India’s biggest hope in the men’s boxing circuit, is up against Uzbekistan’s Shakhobidin Zoirov, the reigning Olympic champion. “I am obviously very happy but there is unfinished business as of now. I have worked really hard and I would like to ensure that I get the best prize,” Panghal had said after his semifinal win on Friday.

Panghal was a quarterfinalist in the World Championships the last time around. Vijender Singh (2009), Vikas Krishan (2011), Shiva Thapa (2015) and Gaurav Bidhuri (2017) are the only other Indian boxers who have medalled at this event previously – all bronze. With Manish Kaushik also winning a bronze medal this year, and Panghal being assured of at least a silver, this edition of the Boxing Worlds is already India’s best-ever performance at this event.