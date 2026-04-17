World Athletics turns down 11 switches to Turkey over recruitment drive

The requests came from five Kenyan athletes, including former women's marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei (Reuters Photo)

Eleven allegiance transfer requests to Turkey have been refused by the World Athletics Nationality Review Panel over what it called a “coordinated recruitment strategy” by the Turkish government to attract overseas athletes with lucrative contracts, the sport’s governing body said on Thursday.

The requests came from five Kenyan athletes, including former women’s marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei, and four Jamaicans, including Olympic discus gold medallist Roje Stona and Olympic shot put bronze medallist Rajindra Campbell.

Nigerian sprinter Favour Ofili and Russian heptathlete Sophia Yakushina were the other two requests.

The panel considered that approval of these applications would impinge upon and compromise the imperatives underlying the eligibility rules and transfer of allegiance regulations.