scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

World Athletics Championships: US women win relays in upset, while men flounder again

The US women, a clear underdog to a Jamaican team pulled the upset when Twanisha Terry held off 200 gold medalist Shericka Jackson for a .04-second victory.

By: AP | Eugene |
July 24, 2022 12:21:35 pm
Gold medalist Team USA, poses during a medal ceremony for the women's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships. (AP)

The US women pulled a shocking upset over Jamaica in the 4×100 relay at world championships, while the men finished second after a sloppy baton exchange that has become a ritual for that star-crossed team.

Andre DeGrasse beat Marvin Bracy to the line by .07 seconds to lift Canada to the victory in the men’s race in 37.48 seconds.

Bracy fell behind after twice reaching back and whiffing on the exchange from Elijah Hall, who went tumbling to the ground after he finally let go of the stick.

The US women, a clear underdog to a Jamaican team that had won all but one of the six sprint medals at this meet, pulled the upset when Twanisha Terry held off 200 gold medalist Shericka Jackson for a .04-second victory.

The American team, which also included Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner and Jenna Prandini, finished in 41.14.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Jamaica’s fate might have been sealed on a messy first pass between Kemba Nelson and Elaine Thompson-Herah. With Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce running the third leg, Jamaica came into this with all three members of the team that swept the 100 meters last weekend. The U.S. had taken all six medals in the men’s 100 and 200.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ workPremium
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
Risque, risk-taking, and being MallikaPremium
Risque, risk-taking, and being Mallika

The relays proved, yet again, that pure speed is not all that matters in these races.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Telangana Governor comes to rescue of IPS officer onboard flight

Telangana Governor comes to rescue of IPS officer onboard flight

Prove majority to stake claim for Sena: EC to Thackeray, Shinde

Prove majority to stake claim for Sena: EC to Thackeray, Shinde

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense
Tech review

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense

‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

Premium
Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker
CBSE Class XII topper

Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker

Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema
85th birthday

Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema

Is 'The Great Wave off Kanagawa' the most famous Japanese artwork?
Behind the Art

Is 'The Great Wave off Kanagawa' the most famous Japanese artwork?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 24: Latest News