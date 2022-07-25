World Athletics Championships: The 400m Bronze medallist Hudson-Smith says he attempted to take his own life 

Matthew Hudson-Smith, who won bronze at the 400m in the World Championships, has revealed that he tried to commit suicide last year. Self-doubts and pressure that he might never recover to his best after injuries, Covid isolation in the US where he lived then, and debt money issues had taken their toll. “I had huge mental health issues in 2021.

“I had huge mental health issues in 2021,” he told reporters. “Not a lot of people know this, but I literally attempted suicide. I was racing knowing I was hurt all the time, going to races knowing I’m not 100%. Imagine stepping on the line knowing you’re hurt. You have a whole load of pressure because everyone expects a lot from you.”

Things started to turn dire from 2018 after the won the Europeans Championships. “In 2018, I won the Europeans even though everything didn’t go to plan,” he said. “In 2019, I tore my achilles, tore my hamstring, messed up my hip. I had huge debts because I didn’t have American health insurance. During Covid in 2020 I was stuck in America by myself. And in 2021 I had huge mental health issues.”

Help came from legendary Tommie Smith

A chance meeting with the Mexico 1968 gold medallist Tommie Smith, known for the famous Black Salute at the podium, also helped.

Tommie Smith had seen Hudson-Smith lose focus during the semifinals, and look around the track, at the World Championships.

“He told me: ‘Don’t look to your left, don’t look to your right, just look straight forward,” said Hudson-Smith. In the final, just off the final bend, Hudson was surrounded by Michael Norman, who would win gold, Kirani James, who would take the silver, and the world record holder Wayde van Niekirk.

Hudson-Smith didn’t panic. He held his shape, and ran to hold off Allison who had begun to breathe down his neck for the bronze.

He wasn’t sure he should continue running or whether he should quit. “”During Covid, I was stuck in America by myself. I love America, but I wanted to be with my family. It was tough. I remember talking to a lot of people about not doing the sport.”

His mother would urge him not to quit. “My mum and others were like, ‘listen, just do this’ and now I’ve paid the debts off, I got picked up by Puma and now I’ve got this medal. Honestly, a lot of people would have cracked. I saw my name and I just dropped to the floor because these three years have been absolute hell. This is my first chance for a medal on the world stage. A lot of people push on from here. Anything is possible.”