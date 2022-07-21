scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

World Athletics Championships: Norah Jeruto claims steeplechase gold, Feng Bin wins women’s discus

Jeruto, who switched allegiance from Kenya to Kazakhstan earlier this year, clocked eight minutes, 53.02 seconds, the third-fastest time ever and more than five seconds better than previous winner Beatrice Chepkoech's mark in Doha in 2019.

By: AP | Eugene |
Updated: July 21, 2022 12:26:22 pm
Norah Jeruto, Bin Feng,Norah Jeruto, Bin Feng ,World Athletics Championships, women's 3,000 metres steeplechase gold, discus final in EugeneNorah Jeruto (L) of Kazakhstan and Bin Feng, of China after their wins during the final of their events at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday, (AP Photos)

Norah Jeruto set a World Championships record en route to winning the women’s 3,000 metres steeplechase gold while China’s Feng Bin outdid Olympic champion Valerie Allman in the discus final in Eugene, Oregon on Wednesday.

Jeruto, who switched allegiance from Kenya to Kazakhstan earlier this year, clocked eight minutes, 53.02 seconds, the third-fastest time ever and more than five seconds better than previous winner Beatrice Chepkoech’s mark in Doha in 2019.

Werkuha Getachew set an Ethiopian record for silver, while her compatriot Mekides Abebe took bronze.

“At the starting line, I was afraid of my friends from Ethiopia,” Jeruto said of her competitors. “They are also champions like me so I was scared of them. I tried my best to win the race and it was not easy.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...
Norah Jeruto Norah Jeruto, of Kazakhstan, reacts after her win the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase final at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

In the women’s discus final, Feng’s 69.12-metres opener, a personal best, was enough to secure her victory as Croatia’s Sandra Perkovic took silver and American Allman finished with bronze. Reigning champion Yaime Perez ended in seventh place.

“I am so excited and I have to say all opponents did a very good job today,” said Feng, who finished 17th in Tokyo last year. “I did not expect this result coming to Eugene, I just wanted to show my best.”

Earlier on Wednesday, record-holder Sydney McLaughlin and fellow American Dalilah Muhammad set up a highly anticipated showdown in the women’s 400 metres hurdles final, after winning their respective heats.

American Champion Allison advanced to the men’s 400 metres final, as compatriot Michael Norman stormed to the fastest finish. World record-holder and twice world champion Wayde van Niekerk also sealed qualification.

In the women’s 400 metres, double Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo cruised to victory in her semi-final, while Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino, who won silver in Tokyo, also qualified for the finals.

The United States’ relay hopes took a hit as 100 metres champion Fred Kerley pulled out of the 4×100 metres relay due to injury.

Bin Feng Bin Feng, of China, competes during the final of the women’s discus throw at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

South Africa’s Caster Semenya, who was competing in the women’s 5,000 metres heats after being barred from competing in any race from 400 metres to a mile, failed to qualify for the finals after clocking a time of 15:46.12.

Semenya, a two-time Olympic champion at 800 metres, cannot compete in her preferred distance because of a World Athletics ruling saying women with high natural testosterone levels must take medication to reduce them to compete in middle-distance races.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“I am learning and I am willing to learn even more. It was hot, could not keep up with the pace, I tried to stick as much as I can,” said Semenya, who refuses to take any medication to alter her testosterone levels.

Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey led the heats with a time of 14:52.27.

The men’s and women’s 200 metres finals will take place on Thursday, as well as the semi-finals for the men’s 800 metres.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery and Mitch Phillips in Eugene, Oregon, additional reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

TAKE

 

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'
In Parliament today

Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Checkmate Siddaramaiah: Unveiling CM goal, Shivakumar plays Vokkaliga move

Checkmate Siddaramaiah: Unveiling CM goal, Shivakumar plays Vokkaliga move

Highly-radicalised man propagating 'jihad' against India arrested from Bihar: NIA

Highly-radicalised man propagating 'jihad' against India arrested from Bihar: NIA

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson
Liger trailer

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
PM Modi best administrator, India marching ahead in all fields: CIC

PM Modi best administrator, India marching ahead in all fields: CIC

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

AR shouldn’t feel like it’s slapped onto a game experience: Niantic

AR shouldn’t feel like it’s slapped onto a game experience: Niantic

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 21: Latest News