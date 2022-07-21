World Athletics Championships: Norah Jeruto claims steeplechase gold, Feng Bin wins women’s discus

Updated: July 21, 2022 12:26:22 pm
Norah Jeruto set a World Championships record en route to winning the women’s 3,000 metres steeplechase gold while China’s Feng Bin outdid Olympic champion Valerie Allman in the discus final in Eugene, Oregon on Wednesday.
Jeruto, who switched allegiance from Kenya to Kazakhstan earlier this year, clocked eight minutes, 53.02 seconds, the third-fastest time ever and more than five seconds better than previous winner Beatrice Chepkoech’s mark in Doha in 2019.
Werkuha Getachew set an Ethiopian record for silver, while her compatriot Mekides Abebe took bronze.
“At the starting line, I was afraid of my friends from Ethiopia,” Jeruto said of her competitors. “They are also champions like me so I was scared of them. I tried my best to win the race and it was not easy.”
Subscriber Only Stories
In the women’s discus final, Feng’s 69.12-metres opener, a personal best, was enough to secure her victory as Croatia’s Sandra Perkovic took silver and American Allman finished with bronze. Reigning champion Yaime Perez ended in seventh place.
“I am so excited and I have to say all opponents did a very good job today,” said Feng, who finished 17th in Tokyo last year. “I did not expect this result coming to Eugene, I just wanted to show my best.”
Earlier on Wednesday, record-holder Sydney McLaughlin and fellow American Dalilah Muhammad set up a highly anticipated showdown in the women’s 400 metres hurdles final, after winning their respective heats.
American Champion Allison advanced to the men’s 400 metres final, as compatriot Michael Norman stormed to the fastest finish. World record-holder and twice world champion Wayde van Niekerk also sealed qualification.
In the women’s 400 metres, double Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo cruised to victory in her semi-final, while Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino, who won silver in Tokyo, also qualified for the finals.
The United States’ relay hopes took a hit as 100 metres champion Fred Kerley pulled out of the 4×100 metres relay due to injury.
South Africa’s Caster Semenya, who was competing in the women’s 5,000 metres heats after being barred from competing in any race from 400 metres to a mile, failed to qualify for the finals after clocking a time of 15:46.12.
Semenya, a two-time Olympic champion at 800 metres, cannot compete in her preferred distance because of a World Athletics ruling saying women with high natural testosterone levels must take medication to reduce them to compete in middle-distance races.
“I am learning and I am willing to learn even more. It was hot, could not keep up with the pace, I tried to stick as much as I can,” said Semenya, who refuses to take any medication to alter her testosterone levels.
Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey led the heats with a time of 14:52.27.
The men’s and women’s 200 metres finals will take place on Thursday, as well as the semi-finals for the men’s 800 metres.
(Reporting by Amy Tennery and Mitch Phillips in Eugene, Oregon, additional reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Christian Schmollinger)
TAKE
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'
Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'Premium
Latest News
World Athletics Championships: Norah Jeruto claims steeplechase gold, Feng Bin wins women’s discus
Vijay Deverakonda on Liger: ‘Aag laga denge’
AU Bank Jun qtr net profit rises 32 pc to Rs 268 cr on better asset quality
Sunil Grover returns as Dr Mashoor Gulati, floors Archana Puran Singh with his quip. Watch
PM Modi best administrator, India marching ahead in all fields: Central information commissioner
Delhi: Sweeper found dead in North District, 2 held
Interrail travel pass turns 50
With the Galaxy Z Flip 4 launching soon, Samsung says 10 million foldables sold last year
First commercial flight from Delhi to Deoghar on July 30, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan on board
Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in your city
Pasmanda Muslims want ‘sammaan’, not ‘sneh’, says former MP Ali Anwar Ansari in open letter to PM
Elderly woman calls daughter ‘in hysterics’ after finding human skull, bones in her garden