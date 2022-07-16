Athletics: Sable finishes 1/1000th of a second faster than Eritrean athlete to qualify for World Championship final, Sreeshankar through too

National record holder long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and steeplechaser Avinash Sable qualified for the final of their respective events at the athletics world championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday.

With a best jump of 8m in the qualifying round, Sreeshankar finished seventh and was the only Indian to progress to the medal round that will be held on Saturday (6.50am India time, Sunday).

There were two other Indians in the fray but both couldn’t make the cut. Jeswin Aldrin, who made into the team at the last minute due to the federation’s controversial policy, had a best attempt of 7.79m while

Muhammed Anees Yahiya had a best jump of 7.73m. They finished outside the top-12 and could not progress to the final.

Sreeshankar wasn’t the only one to make it to the final on the opening day of the world championships.

National record holder Sable finished third in his heat with a timing of 8 minutes and 18.75 seconds to qualify for the final of the 3000m steeplechase.

Sable’s effort saw him finish seventh overall in the qualifying round, with Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali finishing on top after clocking 8:16.65. Sable’s final will be held on Monday in Eugene (7.50am India time on Tuesday).

It took a thrilling lean-in finish at the end for Sable to just about hold off Yemane Haileselassie, who was breathing down his neck.

In other events featuring Indians, Sandeep Kumar finished 40th in the 20km race walk with a time of 1hr 31min 58sec while in the women’s event, Priyanka Goswami finished 34th after clocking 1:39.42.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor pulled out of the shot put qualifiers.