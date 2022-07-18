World Athletics Championships: Grant Holloway retains 110m hurdles title, injured Parchment misses final

American Grant Holloway successfully defended his 110 metres hurdles world title on Sunday after Jamaica’s Olympic champion Hansle Parchment injured himself in the warmup and world leader Devon Allen was disqualified for a false start.

Holloway opened up an early lead and came home in 13.03 seconds, ahead of compatriot Trey Cunningham and Spain’s Asier Martinez.

Tokyo silver medallist Holloway stretched his arms wide to wild applause at the finish line, delivering the United States’ second track gold in Eugene, Oregon, a day after Fred Kerley won the 100 metres.

Allen, who produced the third-fastest time in the event in June, left the blocks one thousandth of a second early.

He made numerous appeals to officials but was rebuffed, prompting a chorus of boos from the home crowd as he was removed from the track.