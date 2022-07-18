scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 18, 2022

World Athletics Championships: Grant Holloway retains 110m hurdles title, injured Parchment misses final

Holloway opened up an early lead and came home in 13.03 seconds, ahead of compatriot Trey Cunningham and Spain's Asier Martinez.

By: Reuters | Eugene |
July 18, 2022 9:24:30 am
Grant Holloway, of the United States, wins a final heat in the men's 110-meter hurdlesat the World Athletics Championships on Sunday. (AP)

American Grant Holloway successfully defended his 110 metres hurdles world title on Sunday after Jamaica’s Olympic champion Hansle Parchment injured himself in the warmup and world leader Devon Allen was disqualified for a false start.

Holloway opened up an early lead and came home in 13.03 seconds, ahead of compatriot Trey Cunningham and Spain’s Asier Martinez.

Tokyo silver medallist Holloway stretched his arms wide to wild applause at the finish line, delivering the United States’ second track gold in Eugene, Oregon, a day after Fred Kerley won the 100 metres.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Allen, who produced the third-fastest time in the event in June, left the blocks one thousandth of a second early.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...
New challenge for Delhi cyber unit: CryptoPremium
New challenge for Delhi cyber unit: Crypto
Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China b...Premium
Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China b...
From hospital gate to upmarket store, fuel squeeze chokes ColomboPremium
From hospital gate to upmarket store, fuel squeeze chokes Colombo

He made numerous appeals to officials but was rebuffed, prompting a chorus of boos from the home crowd as he was removed from the track.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 18: Latest News