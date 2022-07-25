World Athletics Championships: Armand Duplantis breaks his own pole vault record on record-setting final day

July 25, 2022 1:13:06 pm
Armand Duplantis brought down the curtain on the World Championships in stunning fashion on Sunday, breaking his own pole vault world record in the final act of the 10-day track and field meet in Eugene.
After the United States claimed emphatic victories in both the men’s and women’s 4×400 metre relays, Duplantis took centre stage and duly delivered a perfect finale for the first championships on American soil.
6⃣.2⃣1⃣ @mondohoss600 🇸🇪 breaks his own WORLD RECORD and claims his first world pole vault title!#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/9nRZLWLzTM
— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 25, 2022
The Swede sailed over 6.21 metres to surpass his previous mark by one centimetre – set in March en route to winning gold at the World Indoor Championships – and complete his collection of medals by claiming a first world title.
“It’s great; I cannot complain,” Duplantis said. “Actually, I did not think about the record that much today …. I really wanted to win the gold so badly. It was the medal I was missing.
“So when I was on this height, it was like everything came together and it happened from there.”
American Chris Nilsen took silver with 5.94 metres on countback from Ernest John Obiena, whose bronze was the first-ever world medal for the Philippines.
Unheralded Nigerian Tobi Amusan had earlier stolen the show in the women’s 100 metres hurdles, rocketing to a new world record of 12.12 seconds in the semi-finals.
She then won the gold in what was initially announced as a world record 12.06, although excessive wind speeds meant her time was ruled out.
“The goal was to come out and to win this gold…. The world record is a bonus,” said Amusan, who finished 0.17 seconds ahead of Jamaican Britany Anderson while Puerto Rico’s Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn went home with bronze.
American Athing Mu held off British rival Keeley Hodgkinson to add the world 800 metres title to her Olympic crown while Germany’s Malaika Mihambo, also a gold medallist in Tokyo, retained her long jump title.
