World Athletics Championships 2022: When and where to watch athletics events live?

The 2022 World Athletics Championships will be the 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships and the US hosting the most prestigious event in the sport for the first time. The 10-day grand sporting event will host 2,000 athletes representing more than 200 nations, who will aim to give their best performance across 49 track and field disciplines and realize their lifelong dream.

So who’s gonna be the world 100m champion? 🤔 We asked some of the world’s best athletes… 😌#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/SFlIqrasAD — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 14, 2022

Contestants from India in World Athletics Championships 2022: For India, Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra will lead the country’s charge, heading a strong contingent that will include: Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Men’s Shot Put), Kamalpreet Kaur (Women’s Discus Throw), Priyanka Goswami (Women’s 20km Race Walk), Rahul Rohilla (Men’s 20km Race Walk), Sandeep Kumar (Men’s 20km Race Walk), Murali Sreeshankar (Men’s Long

Jump), Jeswin Aldrin (Men’s Long Jump), Abdulla Aboobacker (Men’s Triple Jump), Avinash Sable (Men’s 3000m Steeplechase), Praveen Chitravel (Men’s Triple Jump), Seema Punia (Women’s discus throw) along with a team for the men’s 4×400 relay and more.

When will the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 start?

The World Athletics Championships Oregon22 is scheduled from July 15 to July 24, 2022, in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

Where to watch the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 live?

The World Athletics Championships Oregon22, will be live telecast across SONY TEN 2 channels in India.

Where will the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 be live-streamed?

The World Athletics Championships Oregon22 will be livestreamed on SonyLIV.