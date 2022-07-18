scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 18, 2022

World Athletics Championship: Amazing Fraser-Pryce leads Jamaican clean sweep in women’s 100 metres

No nation had completed a medal sweep in the women's 100m at the worlds, though Jamaica did it at last year's Olympics via the same three athletes - and also in 2008.

By: Reuters | Eugene, Oregon |
July 18, 2022 9:01:54 am
Gold medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, of Jamaica, center, stands with silver medalist Shericka Jackson, of Jamaica, right, and bronze medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah, of Jamaica, wave after a medal ceremony for the final in the women's 100-meter run at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday. (AP)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce claimed an astonishing fifth world 100 metres title on Sunday when she clocked 10.67 seconds to edge Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah in a brilliant Jamaican clean sweep.

Fraser-Pryce got her usual superb start and held her form as fast-finishing Jackson clocked a personal best 10.73 for silver and Thompson-Herah took bronze with 10.81.

No nation had completed a medal sweep in the women’s 100m at the worlds, though Jamaica did it at last year’s Olympics via the same three athletes – and also in 2008.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Fraser-Pryce now has five 100m world titles and two Olympic 100m golds and at 35 shows absolutely no signs of slowing down as Sunday’s time was the fastest winning time of all those seven global victories.

Thompson-Herah, who has won back to back Olympic sprint doubles and is second-fastest on the all-time list behind only Florence Griffith-Joyner, is still without an individual world title.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New challenge for Delhi cyber unit: CryptoPremium
New challenge for Delhi cyber unit: Crypto
Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China b...Premium
Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China b...
From hospital gate to upmarket store, fuel squeeze chokes ColomboPremium
From hospital gate to upmarket store, fuel squeeze chokes Colombo
Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee: ‘Using customised diet as a drug, is the f...Premium
Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee: ‘Using customised diet as a drug, is the f...

Dina Asher-Smith, silver medallist in 2019, matched her British record of 10.83 in lane eight for fourth.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 18: Latest News