World Athletics blocks Turkey bid to sign 11 athletes, including Olympic champs

In an interesting case, World Athletics has refused to allow 11 elite athletes, including multiple Olympic medallists, changed their allegiance from their native country to Turkey. The move has put a hammer blow to the country’s medal chances at the 2028 Olympics.

The list of 11 athletes included 2024 Olympic men’s discus gold medallist Roje Stona, 2024 Olympics men’s shot put bronze medallist Rajindra Campbell and a host of Kenyan athletes including former women’s marathon World Record-holder Brigid Kosgei.

The full list included Kosgei’s compatriots Catherine Relin (Selin Can) Amanang’ole, Brian Kibor, Ronald Kwemoi and Nelvin (Can) Jepkemboi, Stona’s fellow Jamaicans Jaydon Hibbert and Wayne Pinnock, Nigeria’s Favour Ofili and Russian Sophia Yakushina.