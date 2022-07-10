scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 10, 2022

World Archery Games: Abhishek Verma, Jyothi Surekha win bronze

Having started off with a perfect first round, the Indian duo faced some resistance from Andrea Becerra and Miguel Becerra, who levelled the second end.

By: PTI | Alabama, Birmingham |
Updated: July 10, 2022 11:37:39 am
Indian archers Jyothi Surekha and Abhishek Verma. (Twitter/ World Archery)

The Indian compound mixed team archery duo of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam won a bronze medal by getting the better of their rivals from Mexico by one point at the World Games here.

Having started off with a perfect first round, the Indian duo faced some resistance from Andrea Becerra and Miguel Becerra, who levelled the second end.

But Verma and Jyothi held their nerves to return strongly in the third end before slotting in a perfect final round to clinch it 157-156 in their bronze medal playoff on Saturday.

According to an Archery Association of India statement, this was India’s first ever medal at the World Games and for former World Cup gold medallist Verma, this was his 50th podium finish at the international level.

Verma is now the only Indian archer to win medals at all stages of compound archery — World Games, World Championship, World Cup Final, World Cup, Asian Games, Asian Championship.

Verma’s individual campaign however ended in disappointment following his dream run that saw him eliminate world No. 1 and world champion Mike Schloesser of USA in the quarters.

Verma failed to overcome the semifinal hurdle, suffering a 141-143 loss to Jean Philippe Boulch, the French world No. 4 who is one place ahead of the Indian.

Then, in the bronze playoff he lost to lower-ranked Canadian Christopher Perkins 145-148.

