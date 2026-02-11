Winter Olympics: Sturla Holm Laegreid pauses interview after bronze medal to admit to cheating on his partner

Sturla Holm Laegreid, of Norway, reacts after he won bronze as teammate Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold comforts him after the men's 20-kilometer individual biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo)

Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid has gone viral for his tearful apology right after winning a bronze medal at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games.

Laegreid was being interviewed on the live broadcast of Norwegian broadcaster NRK after completing a bronze medal when he unexpectedly started speaking about him having cheated on his girlfriend.

“Six months ago I met the love of my life. The world’s most beautiful, sweetest person. And three months ago I made the biggest mistake of my life and cheated on her,” Laegreid said, visibly holding in his tears.

This was Laegreid’s first individual Olympic medal, although he was part of the Norwegian relay team that took gold at the Beijing Olympics. One of Norway’s top biathletes, Laegreid finished third in the 20-kilometer individual race.