‘Penisgate’ at Winter Olympics: World Anti Doping Agency drawn into claims of genital manipulation in ski jumping

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has spent more than a quarter-century fielding questions about blood doping, steroids and designer drugs. This week, however, it faced a query unlike any other: whether elite ski jumpers might be injecting their penises with hyaluronic acid to gain a competitive edge.
The extraordinary allegation — already dubbed ‘Penisgate’ — was first reported by the German tabloid Bild and later by The Guardian.
WADA president Witold Banka reacted cautiously when asked about the rumours. “Ski jumping is very popular in Poland,” he was quoted as saying by The Guardian. “So I promise you I’m going to look at it.”
The claims come against the backdrop of an established cheating scandal in ski jumping. Last year, Norwegian Olympic medallists Marius Lindvik and Johann André Forfang were handed three-month suspensions after investigators found their team had illegally altered the seams of their competition suits during the 2025 World Ski Championships. By enlarging the crotch area, the suits increased surface area, effectively giving athletes a greater “wingspan” and slowing their descent.
Norway’s head coach Magnus Brevik, assistant coach Thomas Lobben, and staff member Adrian Livelten were later banned for 18 months for orchestrating the scheme.
Scientific research has shown why the temptation exists. A study published in Frontiers found that increasing a ski jumping suit’s circumference by just 2cm could reduce drag by 4 percent and increase lift by 5 percent — translating to nearly six extra metres in jump distance.
According to Bild, some athletes may now be attempting to exploit the suit-measurement process itself. Measurements are taken using a 3D body scanner, with data beginning from the lowest point of the genitals. The newspaper claims jumpers have used temporary methods — including injecting hyaluronic acid or stuffing clay into their underwear — to inflate those measurements, resulting in looser, more aerodynamic suits during competition.
Doctor Kamran Karim told Bild that such injections could create short-term visual enlargement but warned they carry medical risks and have no legitimate clinical purpose.
So far, no evidence has surfaced to substantiate the allegations. But under WADA’s rules, any method that endangers athlete health or violates the ‘spirit of sport’ could fall under its jurisdiction.
The organisation’s director general Olivier Niggli said the agency had not previously encountered the issue. “I’m not aware of the details of ski jumping and how this could improve performance,” he was quoted as saying by The Guardian. “But if anything were to come to the surface, we would look at it.”