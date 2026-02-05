‘Penisgate’ at Winter Olympics: World Anti Doping Agency drawn into claims of genital manipulation in ski jumping

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The extraordinary allegation — already dubbed 'Penisgate' — was first reported by the German tabloid Bild and later by The Guardian.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has spent more than a quarter-century fielding questions about blood doping, steroids and designer drugs. This week, however, it faced a query unlike any other: whether elite ski jumpers might be injecting their penises with hyaluronic acid to gain a competitive edge.

WADA president Witold Banka reacted cautiously when asked about the rumours. “Ski jumping is very popular in Poland,” he was quoted as saying by The Guardian. “So I promise you I’m going to look at it.”