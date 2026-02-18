Winter Olympics: Swiss broadcaster accuses Israeli athlete of ‘supporting Gaza genocide’ on air; US ambassador condemns his ‘bigotry’

The Winter Olympics was mired in another controversy after a Swiss commentator used a Winter Games broadcast to accuse an Israeli athlete of backing “genocide in Gaza” — triggering outrage from the athlete himself and the U.S. ambassador to Israel.

During live coverage on Radio Télévision Suisse, commentator Stefan Renna zeroed in on Israeli bobsleigh pilot Adam Edelman as the two-man team completed their second qualifying run.

Renna declared: “Adam Edelman, first-time Olympian and self-defined Zionist to the core, who has posted several messages on social networks in support of genocide in Gaza. Genocide is the term used by the UN Commission of Inquiry into the region. Edelman described the Israeli military intervention as, and I quote, ‘The most morally just war in history’.”