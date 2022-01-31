scorecardresearch
Monday, January 31, 2022
Winter Beijing Olympics 2022: Indian athletes, broadcast details and all you need to know

China is now just a few days away from hosting the Beijing Olympics that is grappling with the political boycott of the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Denmark and the Netherlands

By: Sports Desk |
January 31, 2022 5:45:54 pm
An Athlete in action during training. (Source: Reuters)

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Live Streaming, All you need to know: The Beijing Winter Olympics is set to begin next week just six months after the end of Tokyo Olympics. China is set to host the event this year with Beijing welcoming athletes as the host city.

The event that is held every four years takes place in countries that have considerably low temperatures and have stable levels of natural ice and snow.

The Winter Olympics officially kick off on February 4th and will carry on till February 20th. The 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to include a record 109 events over 15 disciplines in seven sports that will feature approximately 2600+ athletes.

The list of sports and disclipines include Biathlon, Bobsledding, Curling, Ice hockey, Luge, Skating, Skiing

Arif Khan is the only Indian who has qualified for the Winter Olympics. He became the first Indian to qualify for two events at the Winter Olympics last month when he qualified for the alpine skiing slalom and the giant slalom event consecutively.

During the past four days, China has detected some 119 cases of COVID-19 among athletes and personnel linked to the Beijing Winter Olympics, with authorities imposing a “closed loop” bubble to keep participants, staff and media separated from the public.

The tally from the weekend showed 37 new cases on Sunday, and 34 on Saturday, with most testing positive after arrival at the airport, Games organisers said.On Monday, Russian biathlete Valeria Vasnetsova said her own Olympic ambitions were over after testing positive twice following her arrival in Beijing, one of three Russian positive tests announced on Monday.

Broadcast details

Sony has the broadcast rights for India where the television is concerned. Online updates will be available at the Winter Olympics website.

