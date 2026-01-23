Why top cyclists carry women’s stockings, safety pins and kitchen funnels

“Hahahaha, we are all crossdressers, and like to stay cool,” guffaws a senior support staff of a Spanish cycling team, as he pulls out a wad of women’s stockings.

Pre-race team tents at cycling’s Pune Grand Tour, see hectic activity with mechanics fussing over bikes with fancy tool kits. But sport’s typical improvisations and last-minute hacks are unavoidable, and teams travel with paraphernalia which is straight out of a novelty shop: women’s stockings, thin ankle socks and safety pins.

There’s also kitchen funnels and zealously guarded tags with riding symbology for maps that crunch race strategy into a 1 inch X 4 inch sticker. But first, the rolls of women’s beige stockings. Massive plastic carry bags deliver ice cubes to each of the 30 team tents. This ice is then chucked into the stockings and fashioned into ice bags that are dunked into the back of the jersey, below the neck, for typically hot racing days.