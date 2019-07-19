Who is Prithu Gupta, India’s 15-year-old Grandmaster?

Prithu Gupta, a 15-year-old boy from Gurgaon, has become India’s latest Grandmaster, 31 years after Viswanathan Anand became the country’s first. On Thursday, he crossed the Elo threshold of 2500 points, beating IM Lev Yankelevich in the fifth round of the Portuguese League, 2019.

Advertising

Prithu achieved this feat at the age of 15 years, 4 months and 10 days. He had picked up playing chess at the relatively late age of nine years.

And we are complete. 64 th GM !!

Welcome our newest GM Prithu Gupta ! — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) July 19, 2019

Elated at Prithu becoming the 64th Grandmaster from the country, symbolically “completing the country’s chessboard”, Anand tweeted: And we are complete. 64th GM!! Welcome our newest GM Prithu Gupta!”

“Thank you Anand sir .. You have always been the biggest inspiration,” replied the youngster.

Prithu received his first Grandmaster norm at the Gibraltar Masters last year, before achieving the second norm at the Biel Masters the same year. He got the final norm at the Porticcio Open earlier this month.

Anand had become India’s first Grandmaster in 1988. Till 2000, only two more names were added to India’s list of Grandmasters – Dibyendyu Barua and Pravin Thipsay. There have now been 61 more names added to this list since the turn of the century. There were eight Grandmasters from the country in 2018.