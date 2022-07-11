While You Were Sleeping: India knocked out of Hockey World Cup, France thrash Italy in Euro 2022, Bangladesh beat WI by 6 wickets

Indian women’s team has been knocked out of the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup after losing to Spain 0-1 in their must-win crossover match. Marta Segu (57th minutes) scored the lone goal for the hosts as they march into the quarterfinals.

On July 12, India will take on Canada for the 9th-place match.

Look at what that win means to this Spain side. They’re through to the quarter finals on home soil 👏🇪🇸 An incredibly tense and technical game against India was decided in the final minutes 💪#HWC2022 | @Rfe_hockey | @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/6B21fz1HzM — Watch.Hockey (@watchdothockey) July 10, 2022

Both the teams got off to a nervy start. It took them a while to settle down. India earned their first penalty corner in the eighth minute of the match through Neha. India, however, could not make much of the opportunity with the hosts defending very well. The following minutes saw Spain being awarded back-to-back penalty corners but they could not beat India’s defence.

Savita analyzes the performance of the team against Spain #HWC20222 @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/JOriZnEsKQ — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) July 10, 2022

The second quarter witnessed both teams trade penalty corners but the goalkeepers were on top of their game. Savita made three brilliant saves early in the second quarter. The Spanish goalie Melanie Garcia came up with her ‘A game’ too when India won two PCs in this quarter. While Monika’s attempt was well-defended by their rushers, Gurjit Kaur’s dragflick which was on target was brilliantly padded away by Garcia.

With the scoreboard reading 0-0, the match continued to remain tense in the third quarter.

Just when it looked like the match would go into the shootout, Spain found a breakthrough in the 57th minute. It was Clara Ycart who drove into India’s circle and took a shot on goal, but Savita blocked it away. However, Marta Segu was perfectly positioned in front of the goal-mouth to pick up the rebound and put it past India’s goalkeeper.

France thump Italy 5-1

France produced a stunning performance to confirm themselves among the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 favourites as they began Group D with a 5-1 win against Italy, scoring all five goals before the break – including a hat-trick from Grace Geyoro.

✅ 50 caps for #FRA

✅ 1st player to score a first-half hat-trick at the Women’s EURO. Not a bad night at the office, @GraceGeyoro 😉#WEURO2022 | @equipedefranceF pic.twitter.com/iI6VhNDUOG — UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 10, 2022

Italy salvaged some pride in the second half and got a deserved consolation through substitute Martina Piemonte, looping in a header from a Lisa Boattin cross – and they almost conjured another to give the noisy Azzurre fans more reward for their enthusiasm.

This was France’s biggest win in a Women’s EURO final tournament, their previous best a 3-0 defeat of England in 2013.

France became the first team to score five goals in the first half of a Women’s EURO game.

Geyoro scored the competition’s maiden first-half hat-trick. It was also the first Women’s EURO treble by a France player since Angélique Roujas in 1997.

Italy’s goal was the first France have conceded in the campaign, including qualifying, Les Bleues having previously scored 49 without response.

France had also defeated Italy in the opening game of the previous finals in England, 2005, likewise hitting all their goals before half-time in a 3-1 win. However, Les Bleues (like the Azzurre) did not get through the group that year.

Mehidy stars for Bangladesh

Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam (4/34) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3/36) shared seven wickets between them as Bangladesh defeated West Indies by six wickets to win the first ODI of the three-match series.

Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz was adjudged as player of the match. (Twitter/BangladeshCricket) Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz was adjudged as player of the match. (Twitter/BangladeshCricket)

After being put into bat first, West Indies could only manage to put on a paltry 149/9 in the rain-hit match, which was reduced to 41 overs per side. Shamarh Brooks (33) was the top scorer for the West Indies. The unbeaten 39-run stand for the last wicket between Anderson Phillip (21 not out) and Jayden Seales (16 not out), gave the hosts something to bowl at.

In reply, Bangladesh lost their opener Litton Das (1) cheaply, but captain Tamim Iqbal (33) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (37) put on a quick 40-run stand for the second wicket to keep Bangladesh ahead.

Mahmudullah (41 not out) and Nurul Hasan (20 not out) stayed unbeaten to see their side through with 56 ball remaining. For West Indies, Akeal Hosein (1/43), Gudakesh Motie (1/18), and Nicholas Pooran (1/39) shared a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores

West Indies: 149/9 in 41 Overs (Shamarh Brooks 33, Anderson Phillip 21 not out; Shoriful Islam 4/34, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3/36)

Bangladesh: 151/4 in 31.5 Overs (Mahmudullah 41 not out, Najmul Hossain Shanto 37; Gudakesh Motie 1/18, Akeal Hosein 1/43)