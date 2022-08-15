While You Were Asleep: WI beat NZ by 8 wickets, Argentina midfielder Lo Celso joins Villarreal, Roma beat Salernitana 1-0 in Serie A

A 102-run opening wicket stand between Brandon Kings (53 off 35 balls; 4×4, 3×6) and Shamarh Brook (56 not out off 59 balls; 3×4, 2×6) helped West Indies to beat New Zealand by eight wickets in the third T20I to prevent a sweep of the three-match series.

Bringing the house down with his 1st T20I half century at home!🇯🇲 Brandon King takes the #MastercardPricelessMoment of the match!🙌🏾 #WIvNZ #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/jv9RmJjGnk — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 14, 2022

West Indies rested regular skipper Nicholas Pooran and handed over the captaincy to ROvman Powell.

New Zealand could only muster 145 for 7 after opting to bat forst. The West Indies reached its target with an over to spare, as stand-in captain Rovman Powell hit Jimmy Neesham for six to clinch the win and leave the series 2-1 in New Zealand’s favor.

For West Indies, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein (2/28) and Odean Smith (3/29) were the star performers with the ball.

Hosein came on in only the third over and immediately knocked over Martin Guptill (15) to leave New Zealand 18-1.

Devon Conway (21), Mitchell Santner (13) and Kane Williamson (24) all made starts but struggled to impart momentum to the innings. That task fell again to Phillips who made 41 from 26 balls and was Man of the Series.

The teams meet in the first of three one-day internationals on Wednesday.

Lo Celso returns to Villarreal on another loan

Argentina mid-fielder Giovani Lo Celso has returned to Villarreal on another loan from Tottenham.

The 26-year-old Lo Celso was an important player in Unai Emery’s squad that last season reached the semifinals of the Champions League and finished seventh in the Spanish league.

Lo Celso, who previously also played for Paris Saint-Germain and Real Betis, helped Argentina win the Copa America last year.

Advertisement

Villarreal made its season debut on Saturday with a 3-0 win at Valladolid in the La Liga.

Mourinho’s Roma start campaign with win

Bryan Cristante’s 33rd minute goal helped Jose Mourinho’s team open its Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Salernitana on Sunday.

Mourinho steered Roma to the Europa Conference League title last season, the club’s first trophy in 14 years.

Advertisement

Former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala hit the post in the 23rd minute as he curled a free kick over the wall but it also sailed narrowly over the bar.

Dybala could have doubled Roma’s lead on the stroke of halftime as he ran onto a through ball from the ever-dangerous Nicolò Zaniolo but his effort came off the right post.

The 28-year-old Argentina international again went close in the second half, with an angled drive just past the right post.

Dybala was Roma’s marquee signing of the offseason, moving to the capital after his contract expired at Juventus.