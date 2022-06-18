While You Were Asleep: West Indies skipper Kraig Brathwaite leads from the front, Verstappen sets the pace in Canada

West Indies dominated the proceedings when Kraig Braithwaite (94) and Jermaine Blackwood (63) were at the crease. The duo were involved in a solid 63-run stand for the fourth wicket before Khaled Ahmed triggered the collapse.

Brathwaite, West Indies skipper, led his side with a half-century or better for the fifth time in his last eight Test innings. He was unlucky after facing 267 balls and closing on an 11th test century after more than 6.5 hours.

From 197-3, West Indies lost their last seven wickets for 68 runs and were folded out for 265 in their first innings with a lead of 162 runs. However, they have reduced Bangladesh to 50 for 2 by stumps. Bangladesh trailed by 112 with eight wickets left. Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4/59) ran through West Indies’ middle order and picked up four crucial wickets.

Bangladesh’s batting came under the scanner again in their second essay. Opener Tamim Iqbal was gone for 22 in the 10th over, getting a thick edge in Alzarri Joseph’s first over. Joseph’s second over netted planned nightwatchman Mehidy for 2 from an edge to the slips. Joseph had 2/14 at stumps.

Verstappen on top in Canada

Max Verstappen, the world championship leader appeared in supreme form as he led practice two from almost start to finish at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, recording a 1:14.127 to beat Leclerc by almost a tenth of a second.

A strong start to the weekend. Happy with the performance today, let’s keep this going @redbullracing 👊 Canada, it’s good to be back 🍁🙌#CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/zLbBJepXuc — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) June 17, 2022

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was second in the opening session, lapping 0.246 slower than Vestappen.

Fernando Alonso was third and fifth respectively for Renault-owned Alpine with Sebastian Vettel fourth in practice two.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton struggled again as he described his Mercedes as “undriveable.” He finished 13th, while his team-mate George Russell was seventh.

“Me and George had much different set-ups in P2 just to see if one way works and one way doesn’t,” said Hamilton, who said over the radio that his car was undriveable.

“For me, it was a disaster. It’s like the car is getting worse. It’s getting more and more unhappy the more we do to it,” added the Briton to reporters.

Leclerc, who will incur a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race after taking new engine parts, was the only driver able to get near Verstappen, with his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz more than a tenth further back in third. Leclerc has taken pole position six times in eight races this season, including the last four, and his car has had a number of power unit components replaced since Baku without incurring a grid penalty.