While You Were Asleep: Warne in Queen’s birthday honours list, Nunez to join Liverpool, Coleman sets pace, Berrettini pips Murray

(left) Shane Warne honoured posthumously' Darwin Nunez is set to become the most expensive signing in Liverpool's history; Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates after winning a point. (AP | Twitter (@FabrizioRomano) & Reuters)

Australia Women’s team skipper Meg Lanning and the late Shane Warne have been included in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2022.

Shane Warne, who died in March earlier this year due to a heart attack, has been recognised for distinguished service to cricket as a player, role model and commentator to the community through charitable initiatives and for philanthropic contributions.

Warne finished his international career with 708 Test wickets and a further 293 in one-day internationals, placing him second in the list of all-time international wicket-takers.

Lanning had led Australia to victory at the ODI World Cup in New Zealand in April, adding to the three T20 World Cup wins she captained in 2014, 2018 and 2020. Lanning has scored more ODI centuries than any other woman batter and took over the captaincy in all formats as a 21-year-old in 2014.

Uruguayan striker Nunez to join Liverpool

Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez is set to become the most expensive signing in Liverpool’s history after they have agreed a deal with Benfica. The initial fee could be 75 million euros ($78.59 million).

Liverpool are now closing on Darwin Núñez deal, here we go! Meeting in the morning with verbal agreement in place between Liverpool & Benfica, just waiting to sign. €80m plus €20m add ons fee. 🚨🔴🇺🇾 #LFC Liverpool are preparing paperworks. Five year contract, already agreed. pic.twitter.com/znzD7DyU8P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2022

As per Benfica’s official statement, 20 million euros will be add-ons, depending on Nunez’s signing and his employment contract with Liverpool.

Nunez was the top scorer in Portugal’s top flight in the 2021-22 season and scored 34 goals in all competitions for Benfica. The 22-year-old even scored in both legs of the club’s Champions League quarterfinal defeat against Liverpool.

Liverpool finished the 2021-22 season with the FA Cup and League Cup but came second in the league and lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

Berrettini wins Stuttgart Open

Italy’s Matteo Berrettini defeated Andy Murray 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 to win the Stuttgart Open.

The moment Matteo Berrettini secured victory at the #BOSSOPEN 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0fD1CmNB5o — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 12, 2022

Berrettini hadn’t played since Indian Wells in March because of a hand injury which forced him to miss the entire clay-court season.

Meanwhile, it was Murray’s first singles final on grass since winning Wimbledon in 2016 and first final since 2019.

Coleman, Hobbs set the pace at NYC Grand Prix

Christian Coleman won the men’s 100 metres in a season-best 9.92 seconds and Aleia Hobbs overcame compatriot Sha’Carri Richardson in the women’s 100 metres at the NYC Grand Prix on Sunday.

Coleman, the reigning world champion Coleman, returned to action in January after serving an 18-month suspension for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules. Ackeem Blake finished second and American Marvin Bracy took third.