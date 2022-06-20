scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
While You Were Asleep: Verstappen wins end-of-race fight to clinch Canadian Grand Prix, Berrettini retains Queen’s title

Red Bull's Max Verstappen held off Carlos Sainz's charging Ferrari to win in Canda on his 150th race. Last year's Wimbledon runners-up Matteo Berrettini retained his grass-court Queen’s Club title.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 20, 2022 8:09:08 am
Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, is sprayed with champagne by members of his team after winning the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on Sunday; Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates with the trophy after beating Serbia's Filip Krajinovic to win the final tennis match at the Queen's Club Championships in London, Sunday. (AP Photos)

There is no stopping Max Verstappen. The Redbull driver pipped Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in a nail-biting end-of-race fight to win the Canadian GP and extended the world championship lead to 46 points.

Verstappen, who was driving in his 150th Grand Prix, has now won six of nine races this season, with two early-season retirements caused by reliability issues now seeming a distant memory.

“It was really exciting at the end. I was giving it everything I had and, of course, Carlos was doing the same,” said Verstappen after win.

“I could see he was pushing and charging, but when you’re on the DRS (drag reduction system) it’s a lot easier to charge. The last few laps were a lot of fun.”

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton completed the podium for Mercedes in a remarkable turnaround for the Briton, who had dismissed his bouncing car as undriveable only days earlier. It was his first podium since third place in Bahrain in the opening race.

“It’s quite overwhelming honestly to get this third place and it has been such a battle this year with the car and as a team,” Hamilton said.

“We have continued to stay vigilant and focused and never giving up. That’s something I am so proud about and I’m inspired by my crew.They are a little bit too quick for us at the moment but we are getting closer. We have got to keep pushing and hopefully we will be in a fight with these guys.”

Having been forced to start from the back row of the grid after taking a new power unit for the race, Charles Leclerc recovered to finish fifth in the other Ferrari, while Sergio Perez’s hopes of challenging his Red Bull team-mate for the world championship suffered a major blow after he crashed out of qualifying on Saturday.

Matteo Berrettini beats Filip Krajinovic to retain Queen’s title

Matteo Berrettini underlined his Wimbledon credentials from making a comeback after being out for three months with a hand injury to winning two straight titles on the Grass. However, it will be interesting to see whether he will be able to make a hat-trick three Sunday’s from now.

The 26-year-old Italian was in beast mode with strong first serve and defeated Filip Krajinovic 7-5,6-4 to to claim the Queen’s title for a second year in a row.

Berrettini has now won 20 of his past 21 grass-court matches, with his sole defeat coming against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final last year.

Berrettini only returned to the tour in Stuttgart last week after having surgery on his right hand and admitted he had not been sure what form he would find.

Berrettini joined Lleyton Hewitt, Andy Roddick, Andy Murray, Marin Cilic and Feliciano Lopez in being a multiple title winner at Queen’s since the turn of the century.

The Italian said he felt like crying when he thought about the journey he has been on since having surgery on his right hand, which needed treatment a few times this week.

“I arrived in Stuttgart and I wasn’t feeling great, not hitting the ball the way I wanted, the way I used to do,” Berrettini said. “I was like, ‘Guys, I think it’s going to be tough.’

“But it went pretty well. I guess I’m Italian, I’m always complaining. But I cannot complain now.”

