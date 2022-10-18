While You Were Asleep: Verstappen likely to retire from F1 in 2028, Cressy fires 22 aces in Stockholm Open, AS Roma move to fourth place in Serie A

The reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen has revealed he could retire from F1 as soon as 2028, when his contract expires with Red Bull. Interestingly by that time he will be only be 31.

The Red Bull driver wrapped up his second Championship last week after a chaotic Japanese Grand Prix.

“I don’t see myself driving until I’m 40 because I want to also do other stuff,” he told Sky Sports.

“I’m having a lot of fun with what I’m doing right now and I’m still in F1 for a couple more years… I’m signed until ’28.

“After that, it also depends how everything is going but I will probably try to do a few different kinds of racing because it’s important also to try different things.”

World Champion 2022!!! We’ve been absolutely on it, the whole year. A season where we had a difficult start but kept it cool, bounced back and never let go. pic.twitter.com/lRX9mj1siw — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 9, 2022

“I really enjoy being part of this team for a long time and hopefully for a long time to come,” he added.

Verstappen’s first title was won in last year’s season finale at Abu Dhabi, where seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton dominated the race until a late caution. It was then that race control set in motion an unprecedented sequence of events when since-fired race director Michael Masi allowed for a late restart.

Verstappen passed Hamilton to win the race and his first championship, but Mercedes disputed the way the race ended and the teams argued with the FIA for hours before Verstappen was finally, officially named champion and able to celebrate.

Two titles for Verstappen signals a changing of the guard in F1, even if Verstappen’s championship-clinching races will forever be remembered for their controversial endings.

Stockholm Open: Maxime Cressy turns on the heat

11 double faults, 22 aces, 56 total winners, Maxime Cressy had quite a game during his 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory over Ilya Ivashka in first-round action at the Stockholm Open.

Up and Running! 👏 Maxime Cressy defeats Ivashka 4-6 7-6 6-4 to advance in Stockholm@sthlm_open #StockholmOpen pic.twitter.com/1rUeq1m3is — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 17, 2022

He will be up against the top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas has defeated Cressy in their only previous encounter on the pro tour. The Greek beat the serve-and-volleying American 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the second round of the 2020 US Open.

The Greek, who has already secured his spot in the season-ending ATP Finals, has a first in the first round of the ATP 250 event.

Serie A: Roma beat Sampdoria

Midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini’s early penalty helped Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma to eke out a narrow 1-0 win over Sampdoria in Serie A.

AS Roma climbed into the fourth spot 22 points from 10 games, and sit four points behind pacesetters Napoli who they host on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho’s side went ahead in the ninth minute when Pellegrini fired the spot kick, awarded for handball by Alex Ferrari, past goalkeeper Emil Audero.

The game picked up pace after a pedestrian first half in which Sampdoria did not pose a serious danger to Rui Patricio’s goal and Roma did not push hard to increase their lead.