While You Were Asleep: Verstappen takes pole in Austria, Birmingham Police arrest fan after racism allegations, Germany thrash Denmark in Women’s Euro 2022

Max Verstappen claimed pole for the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race as Friday qualifying proved a double disaster for Mercedes after Mercedes rivals Lewis Hamilton and George Russell crashed in qualifying.

Lewis and George were showing good pace in qualifying before disaster struck for both drivers in Q3#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/QpVsx7mPhl — Formula 1 (@F1) July 8, 2022

Both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell crashed in the top-10 shoot-out at the Spielberg circuit, owned by Verstappen’s Red Bull team.

Max made it a hat-trick of poles in Austria 👊 Watch how he did it 👀#AustrianGP #F1 @pirellisport pic.twitter.com/GYCGsaJJMY — Formula 1 (@F1) July 8, 2022

The world champion is joined on the front row of Saturday’s 100km sprint by the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

On the second row are his teammate Carlos Sainz, fresh from his maiden win at Silverstone last weekend, and Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull.

The #F1Sprint starting grid for Saturday 👀 Sergio Perez has been excluded from Q3 for exceeding track limits at the end of Q2 His time has been deleted in Q2 and will now start from P13#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/aYEJYMhlm0 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 8, 2022

Verstappen leads the overall standings by 34 points from team mate Sergio Perez, who qualified fourth but was demoted to 13th after his final lap times were deleted for exceeding track limits in the second phase.

0.082s covered the top three today ⏱ That's the tightest Q3 since the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix 😮#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/UK2XYbDVG6 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 8, 2022

Leclerc is third, 43 points off the lead. The Monegasque, an early championship leader, has taken six poles this year but has not won since the Australian Grand Prix in April.

Racism row: Birmingham police arrest fan

Birmingham Police have arrested a man on Friday after allegations of racist behaviour during the rescheduled fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston came to light earlier this week.

A number of allegations were made on social media following the close of the Day 4 play.

We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today's Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) July 4, 2022

“A 32-year-old man has been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the test match in Birmingham on Monday,” Birmingham Police said in a statement.

“He remains in custody for questioning.”

Racist behaviour at @Edgbaston towards Indian fans in block 22 Eric Hollies. People calling us Curry C**ts and paki bas****s. We reported it to the stewards and showed them the culprits at least 10 times but no response and all we were told is to sit in our seats. @ECB_cricket pic.twitter.com/GJPFqbjIbz — Trust The Process!!!! (@AnilSehmi) July 4, 2022

The allegations were highlighted by Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq, who said it was “disappointing to read”, and flagged several of the allegations via retweets on his Twitter account.

Warwickshire said they would deploy undercover spotters for the second Twenty20 between England and India at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Germany off the mark

Germany routed Denmark 4-0 in their opening match of the Euro 2022.

Lina Magull scored the opening goal for the eight-time champions in the first half, but the German team came played some excellent football. Lea Schuller, Lena Lattwein and Alexandra Popp scored in the second half ensuring Germany kept their record intact of never losing an opening match in Euros.

It was sweet revenge for the Germans who lost 2-1 to Denmark in the quarter-finals of the previous tournament in 2017. The Danes went on to finish as runners-up that year, but could not cope with a rampant Germany this time round.

Germany top the group on three points with Spain who beat Finland 4-1 earlier. Denmark next take on Finland on Tuesday, while Germany play Spain later that day.