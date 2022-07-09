scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 09, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Verstappen takes pole in Austria, Birmingham Police arrest fan after racism allegations, Germany thrash Denmark in Women’s Euro 2022

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell crashed in the top-10 shoot-out at the Spielberg circuit. Germany's bid to win a record ninth European Championship got off to an emphatic start as they beat Denmark 4-0.

By: Sports Desk |
July 9, 2022 8:16:23 am
Max Verstappen (left) claimed pole for the Austrian Grand Prix; Germany's Kathrin Hendrich and Svenja Huth celebrate after the match. (Twitter/ Max Verstappen & Reuters)

Max Verstappen claimed pole for the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race as Friday qualifying proved a double disaster for Mercedes after Mercedes rivals Lewis Hamilton and George Russell crashed in qualifying.

Both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell crashed in the top-10 shoot-out at the Spielberg circuit, owned by Verstappen’s Red Bull team.

The world champion is joined on the front row of Saturday’s 100km sprint by the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

On the second row are his teammate Carlos Sainz, fresh from his maiden win at Silverstone last weekend, and Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull.

Verstappen leads the overall standings by 34 points from team mate Sergio Perez, who qualified fourth but was demoted to 13th after his final lap times were deleted for exceeding track limits in the second phase.

Leclerc is third, 43 points off the lead. The Monegasque, an early championship leader, has taken six poles this year but has not won since the Australian Grand Prix in April.

Racism row: Birmingham police arrest fan

Birmingham Police have arrested a man on Friday after allegations of racist behaviour during the rescheduled fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston came to light earlier this week.

A number of allegations were made on social media following the close of the Day 4 play.

“A 32-year-old man has been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the test match in Birmingham on Monday,” Birmingham Police said in a statement.

“He remains in custody for questioning.”

The allegations were highlighted by Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq, who said it was “disappointing to read”, and flagged several of the allegations via retweets on his Twitter account.

Warwickshire said they would deploy undercover spotters for the second Twenty20 between England and India at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Germany off the mark

Germany routed Denmark 4-0 in their opening match of the Euro 2022.

Lina Magull scored the opening goal for the eight-time champions in the first half, but the German team came played some excellent football. Lea Schuller, Lena Lattwein and Alexandra Popp scored in the second half ensuring Germany kept their record intact of never losing an opening match in Euros.

It was sweet revenge for the Germans who lost 2-1 to Denmark in the quarter-finals of the previous tournament in 2017. The Danes went on to finish as runners-up that year, but could not cope with a rampant Germany this time round.

Germany top the group on three points with Spain who beat Finland 4-1 earlier. Denmark next take on Finland on Tuesday, while Germany play Spain later that day.

