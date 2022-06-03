scorecardresearch
Friday, June 03, 2022
While You Were Asleep: It’s rock ‘n’ roll for Swiatek in Paris, Gauff appeals for end to gun violence, Matsuyama disqualified, LeBron James reaches billionaire status

World number 1 Iga Swiatek crushed Daria Kasatkina to stretch her winning run to 34 matches, American teenager Coco Gauff appealed for an end to gun violence in the United States, and LeBron James has added another title to his collection: billionaire.

By: Sports Desk |
June 3, 2022 8:30:59 am
Iga Swiatek (left) will lock horns with Coco Gauff in the French Open women's singles final; Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James became the first active NBA player to reach the billionaire status. (Reuters)

Swiatek storms into French Open women’s singles final

World No 1 Iga Swiatek is considered one of the most soft-spoken and humble players on the women’s circuit but when the 21-year-old prepares for a match, electric guitars, drums and hard rock take over.

On Thursday she crushed Daria Kasatkina to stretch her winning run to 34 matches and breeze into Saturday’s final, having arrived at Roland Garros as the overwhelming favourite to win a second French Open title.

Gauff appeals for end to gun violence

American teenager Coco Gauff appealed for an end to gun violence in the United States on Thursday after she beat Italian Martina Trevisan to reach the French Open final. In a message written on an on-court camera at the end of the match, the 18-year-old wrote “Peace End Gun Violence” followed by a heart.

American teenager Coco Gauff could soon become tennis royalty if she beats world number one Iga Swiatek in Saturday’s French Open final but the 18-year-old is eager to meet the real deal — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth. Elizabeth on Thursday waved to cheering crowds massed outside Buckingham Palace as Britain kicked off four days of pomp, parties and parades to celebrate her record-breaking 70 years on the throne.

Matsuyama disqualified from Memorial for marking on club

Former champion Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified from the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio midway through his first round on Thursday due to an illegal marking on one of his clubs.

Matsuyama, who earned the first of his eight PGA Tour wins at the 2014 Memorial Tournament, was disqualified from the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event after painted lines were discovered on the face of his three wood.

LeBron James reaches billionaire status

LeBron James has added another title to his collection: billionaire. On Thursday, Forbes estimated the Los Angeles Lakers star’s net worth at $1 billion. He is the first active NBA player to reach the status.

