While You Were Asleep: Sweden score stoppage time winner to beat Belgium in Euro 2022, England thump South Africa by 118 runs, West Ham agree £30.5m fee with Sassuolo for Gianluca Scamacca

Linda Sembrant’s last-ditch winner sent Sweden into a semi-final against England following a dominant performance against a gutsy Belgium side.

Belgium, playing their first-ever quarter-final, were under immense pressure from the start and had goalkeeper Nicky Evrard to thank as early as the sixth minute. The 27-year-old read the flight of Filippa Angeldal’s swerving strike from 20 metres out superbly, pushing it out for a corner.

Soon after, Evrard was pressed into action again, pulling off a smart reaction stop to deny Amanda Ilestedt’s powerful header. Angeldal, Sweden’s two-goal hero against Portugal was in the thick of the attacking action as the Blågult peppered the Belgium goal in the first half.

The second half continued in much the same vein, with Fridolina Rolfo’s instinctive volley the latest to be gathered up by Evrard. Sweden were unable to keep up the attacking pressure, with Angeldal resorting to a dipping effort from distance shortly after the hour mark that dropped narrowly over the bar.

Time looked to be running out for Sweden to avoid an additional 30 minutes, but the set piece specialists eventually broke down the Belgium back line. A deep corner from the left posed problems, with Nathalie Bjorn denied by Evrard before Sembrant was perfectly positioned to scoop the rebound into the roof of the net. Sembrant became Sweden’s oldest Women’s EURO scorer, aged 35 years and 68 days.

Sweden play England in the first semi-final in Sheffield on Tuesday July 26. The winners of that tie will be the nominal home side in the Sunday 31 July final at Wembley.

England level series against South Africa

England emphatically beat South Africa by 118 runs to level the three-match ODI series 1-1.

After being put to bat first in a rain-curtailed game, England were bowled out for 201 runs in 28.1 overs. Jason Roy (14), Johnny Bairstow (28), Liam Livingstone (38), Sam Curran (35) and David Willey (21) all lost their wickets immediately after hitting a boundary. England kept on losing wickets at the regular intervals but their batters kept the scorebaord ticking at a good rate.

For South Africa, Dwaine Pretorius (4/36) was the pick of the bowlers. Anrich Nortje (2/53), and Tabraiz Shamsi (2/39) chipped in with two wickets each.

In reply, South Africa plunged to six for four, and then 27 for five, and then got bundled out for 83 runs.

Reece Topley (2/17) set the tone for England by removing Janeman Malan and last match centurion Rassie van der Dussen on ducks. Aiden Markram too, departed without scoring. Adil Rashid (3/29) and Moeen Ali (2/22) ripped through the Proteas middle order.

Sam Curran was adjudged player of the match for his all-round performance.

The third and final ODI will be played at Leed on Sunday.

Scamacca to join West Ham

West Ham have agreed a deal with Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca.

Scamacca scored 16 goals in 36 Serie A appearances for Sassuolo last season. (File) Scamacca scored 16 goals in 36 Serie A appearances for Sassuolo last season. (File)

West Ham are close to signing Gianluca Scamacca after agreeing a £30.5m fee with Sassuolo for the Italy striker. Scamacca scored 16 goals in 36 Serie A appearances for Sassuolo last season and has seven caps for his country.

West Ham and Sassuolo, preparing paperworks for Gianluca Scamacca deal. Full agreement for €36m plus €6m in add-ons. Details on personal terms to be finalised tomorrow. 🚨⚒️ #WHUFC Been told Filip Kostic deal will be discussed in the next days, after official bid submitted. pic.twitter.com/rDhXhpwuMf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2022

West Ham also remains interested in Chelsea striker Armando Broja and dialogue between the clubs remains open.

Meanwhile, West Ham has missed out on signing Jesse Lingard on a free transfer after he joined Nottingham Forest on a one-year deal.

West Ham had made a proposal to sign Lingard and were satisfied with the offer they put forward, but the 29-year-old has decided to join the newly-promoted side.

West Ham have made three signings so far this summer with the arrivals of defender Nayef Aguerd, who joined from Rennes for £30m, and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola for £7.75m from Paris Saint-Germain after his successful loan stint last season and midfielder Flynn Downes from Swansea City for an undisclosed fee.