While You Were Asleep: Sweden score stoppage time winner to beat Belgium in Euro 2022, England thump South Africa by 118 runs, West Ham agree £30.5m fee with Sassuolo for Gianluca Scamacca

July 23, 2022 7:55:28 am
Linda Sembrant’s last-ditch winner sent Sweden into a semi-final against England following a dominant performance against a gutsy Belgium side.
Belgium, playing their first-ever quarter-final, were under immense pressure from the start and had goalkeeper Nicky Evrard to thank as early as the sixth minute. The 27-year-old read the flight of Filippa Angeldal’s swerving strike from 20 metres out superbly, pushing it out for a corner.
🤩 𝑺𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒔 𝒍𝒊𝒌𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒔𝒆 🤩#WEUROMoments don’t come much better than a last-minute @LindaSembrant winner to send 🇸🇪 into the SFs! #WEURO2022 | @Lays_Football pic.twitter.com/sEbb8MiMap
— UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 22, 2022
Soon after, Evrard was pressed into action again, pulling off a smart reaction stop to deny Amanda Ilestedt’s powerful header. Angeldal, Sweden’s two-goal hero against Portugal was in the thick of the attacking action as the Blågult peppered the Belgium goal in the first half.
The second half continued in much the same vein, with Fridolina Rolfo’s instinctive volley the latest to be gathered up by Evrard. Sweden were unable to keep up the attacking pressure, with Angeldal resorting to a dipping effort from distance shortly after the hour mark that dropped narrowly over the bar.
A truly 𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗧 goalkeeping display from @Visa #WEUROPOTM @NickyEvrard 👏#WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/s2rWhh1sjd
— UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 22, 2022
Time looked to be running out for Sweden to avoid an additional 30 minutes, but the set piece specialists eventually broke down the Belgium back line. A deep corner from the left posed problems, with Nathalie Bjorn denied by Evrard before Sembrant was perfectly positioned to scoop the rebound into the roof of the net. Sembrant became Sweden’s oldest Women’s EURO scorer, aged 35 years and 68 days.
Sweden play England in the first semi-final in Sheffield on Tuesday July 26. The winners of that tie will be the nominal home side in the Sunday 31 July final at Wembley.
England level series against South Africa
England emphatically beat South Africa by 118 runs to level the three-match ODI series 1-1.
After being put to bat first in a rain-curtailed game, England were bowled out for 201 runs in 28.1 overs. Jason Roy (14), Johnny Bairstow (28), Liam Livingstone (38), Sam Curran (35) and David Willey (21) all lost their wickets immediately after hitting a boundary. England kept on losing wickets at the regular intervals but their batters kept the scorebaord ticking at a good rate.
For South Africa, Dwaine Pretorius (4/36) was the pick of the bowlers. Anrich Nortje (2/53), and Tabraiz Shamsi (2/39) chipped in with two wickets each.
In reply, South Africa plunged to six for four, and then 27 for five, and then got bundled out for 83 runs.
Reece Topley (2/17) set the tone for England by removing Janeman Malan and last match centurion Rassie van der Dussen on ducks. Aiden Markram too, departed without scoring. Adil Rashid (3/29) and Moeen Ali (2/22) ripped through the Proteas middle order.
Sam Curran was adjudged player of the match for his all-round performance.
The third and final ODI will be played at Leed on Sunday.
Scamacca to join West Ham
West Ham have agreed a deal with Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca.
West Ham are close to signing Gianluca Scamacca after agreeing a £30.5m fee with Sassuolo for the Italy striker. Scamacca scored 16 goals in 36 Serie A appearances for Sassuolo last season and has seven caps for his country.
West Ham and Sassuolo, preparing paperworks for Gianluca Scamacca deal. Full agreement for €36m plus €6m in add-ons. Details on personal terms to be finalised tomorrow. 🚨⚒️ #WHUFC
Been told Filip Kostic deal will be discussed in the next days, after official bid submitted. pic.twitter.com/rDhXhpwuMf
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2022
West Ham also remains interested in Chelsea striker Armando Broja and dialogue between the clubs remains open.
Meanwhile, West Ham has missed out on signing Jesse Lingard on a free transfer after he joined Nottingham Forest on a one-year deal.
West Ham had made a proposal to sign Lingard and were satisfied with the offer they put forward, but the 29-year-old has decided to join the newly-promoted side.
Subscriber Only Stories
West Ham have made three signings so far this summer with the arrivals of defender Nayef Aguerd, who joined from Rennes for £30m, and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola for £7.75m from Paris Saint-Germain after his successful loan stint last season and midfielder Flynn Downes from Swansea City for an undisclosed fee.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Cheetahs to be moved around for healthy gene flow: ExpertPremium
Suriya is the new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery
Why Goa has tightened law on changing one's name, surnamePremium
In Assam, half of Opposition broke ranks to vote for Murmu
Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong, do not take TMC for granted'Premium
Ex-servicemen getting govt jobs declining in numbers since 2015
Latest News
While You Were Asleep: Sweden score stoppage time winner to beat Belgium in Euro 2022, England thump South Africa by 118 runs, West Ham agree £30.5m fee with Sassuolo for Gianluca Scamacca
Farhan Akhtar on globalisation of Indian actors: ‘Have to be very grateful towards this push for diversity’
Delhi: Dispute between transgender individuals and police escalates at Dwarka
Vandalism outside Delhi CM Kejriwal house: Police present protest footage as key evidence, file chargesheet against 30
Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in the US
Love Actually’s heart-rending bit with Emma Thompson: ‘Had my heart broken by Kenneth Branagh…’ | Scene Stealer
Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is the new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai
As Congress marks bank nationalisation day, a look at the politics of its economics
‘$79-billion ECBs unhedged’
Forex kitty tanks $7.5 billion on FPI exits, RBI intervention
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot