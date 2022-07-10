While You Were Asleep: Sterling set to join Chelsea, Netherlands-Sweden share spoils in Euros, Ebden and Purcell win men’s Wimbledon doubles crown

England forward Raheem Sterling is set to join Chelsea from Premier League champions Manchester City. As per the reports, Chelsea have agreed to a £47.5million fee with Manchester City to sign Raheem Sterling.

The 27-year-old is expected to undergo a medical in the next few days, with Chelsea hopeful Chelsea a deal will be completed in time to allow England forward to join the club’s pre-season tour in the United States.

Raheem Sterling to Chelsea, here we go! Final approval arrived from Man City. £45m fee plus £10m add-ons. Personal terms agreed days ago, it was never an issue. It’s done 🚨🔵 #CFC Contract until 2027 plus option for further year. Tuchel already had direct conversation with him. pic.twitter.com/tr15HUp2B1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2022

Sterling played 47 games in all competitions for Manchester City last season, scoring 17 times and providing nine assists.

After starting his senior career with Liverpool, Sterling moved to City in July 2015 and established himself as a regular in their frontline, netting 131 times in 339 games for Pep Guardiola’s side. Sterling joined City from Liverpool for an initial £49m in July 2015 and has played a key role in their success under Pep Guardiola.

He has won the league title and League Cup four times each as well as one FA Cup during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Roord saves point for holders Netherlands

Jill Roord’s equaliser ensured the Netherlands began their title defence with an exciting Group C draw against Sweden.

The defending champions suffered a major blow when goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal was hurt in a collision with colleague Stefanie van der Gragt, and the duo had to be taken off due to injury.

Sweden took a deserved lead in the 36th minute through Andersson who smashed home from close range following some excellent wing play from Kosovare Asllani.

However, early in the second half Jill Roord, fresh from a prolific season for both Wolfsburg and the Netherlands, pounced to level after a Vivianne Miedema pass was deflected into her path.

The Netherlands keep up the record of the holders never losing their opening game since the group stage was introduced in 1997, and made it three draws in a row after Germany were held 0-0 by Sweden in 2017 and the Netherlands in 2013.

A special night in Sheffield 🥰#WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/yvklMw6G62 — UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (@WEURO2022) July 9, 2022

The crowd of 21,342 is the biggest ever for a Women’s EURO match outside the final not involving the hosts – the previous record had been set yesterday at Germany vs Denmark.

Matt Ebden and Max Purcell win men’s Wimbledon doubles title

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell went the distance to claim their maiden Grand Slam title in Saturday’s Wimbledon final. The Australian pair defeated the Croatian duo of Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic, who were looking for the back-to-back men’s doubles titles, by 7-6(5) 6-7(3) 4-6 6-4 7-6(10-2).

Wimbledon glory for Ebden and Purcell 🏆 The Australians have won their first Grand Slam title defeating Mektic/Pavic in an epic on Centre Court, 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2)#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/ecE5FK7w3h — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2022

It was a long and arduous journey to the final for the Australians, with five of their six matches going to five sets while they saved a total of eight match points along the way.

It was also a first Grand Slam crown for the duo, who became the first all-Australian team in 22 years to win the men’s doubles at the All England Club since the famous Woodies — Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde — won their last title.

The Croatians saw a 13-match win streak end after they entered the final on the heels of triumphs at The Queen’s Club and Eastbourne. They were also on an 11-match run at The Championships as the defending champs.