While You Were Asleep: Shubman Gill hits maiden County hundred, Spain top Portugal late to reach Final Four and banana thrown at Brazilian players in friendly

Shubman Gill has continued his great form as the Indian youngster hit 119 on Day 2 of the Glamorgan vs Sussex game in County cricket. Gill was 91 at the end of the first day’s play. He just started from where he left off and hit his maiden County Championship hundred but as far as his experience in first-class cricket is considered, this is his eighth first-class ton which came, off 123 balls.

Centuries by Alastair Cooke (141) and Shubman Gill (119) saw Glamorgan declare on 533-9 on the second afternoon of their match against Sussex at Hove. In reply, the hosts were 88-1 when bad light stopped play.

Shubman Gill departs after a wonderful 1⃣1⃣9⃣ 🙌 Glamorgan are now 277/5 with Cooke (15*) and Salter (0*) in the middle 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲: https://t.co/7M8MBwhlvA#SUSvGLAM | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/yiGip61wZX — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) September 27, 2022

Spain top Portugal late to reach Final Four

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo grimaces after missing a scoring chance during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Municipal Stadium in Braga, Portugal, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira) Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo grimaces after missing a scoring chance during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Municipal Stadium in Braga, Portugal, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)

Luis Enrique was ready for the criticism to start pouring out back home. He knew another setback so close to the World Cup would raise questions about his team and his work. Then a late goal changed it all, and it was all joy and praise for La Roja heading into soccer’s showcase event.

Spain scored an 88th-minute goal to end its winless streak against Portugal on Tuesday and advance in the Nations League to complete the Final Four lineup.

The late goal by Álvaro Morata secured a 1-0 victory that allowed Spain to overtake Portugal in Group A2 and join Croatia, Italy and the Netherlands in the finals to be played in June next year in the Netherlands.

Portugal had a late chance to earn the point it needed but Cristiano Ronaldo missed from close range to see his scoreless streak with the national team reach three matches.

Spain needed a victory to return to the Final Four after losing last year’s final to France. Portugal won the competition’s inaugural edition at home in 2019 but hasn’t made it past the group stage since then.

Banana thrown at Brazilian players in friendly

Tunisia’s Ghaylen Chaaleli, right, duels for the ball with Brazil’s Richarlison during the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and Tunisia at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Tunisia’s Ghaylen Chaaleli, right, duels for the ball with Brazil’s Richarlison during the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and Tunisia at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

A banana was thrown from the crowd at Brazilian players celebrating a goal in a friendly against Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday.

Forward Richarlison had just scored the team’s second goal in a 5-1 win at Parc des Princes when the banana was hurdled toward him and the other Brazilians celebrating near one of the corner flags. What appeared to be a water bottle and another object also were thrown toward them.

Brazil was using the match to make a statement against racism, with the players posing before kickoff in front of a sign that said: “Without our black players, we wouldn’t have stars on our shirt” — a reference to the five stars above the team crest that represents its five World Cup titles.

The Brazilian soccer federation condemned the incident and reinforced its stance to “fight against racism.”

With AP inputs