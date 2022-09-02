scorecardresearch
While You Were Asleep: Serena, Venus knocked out in 1st round of doubles in US Open, Ronaldo almost nails the bicycle kick, Chelsea rope in Aubameyang on deadline day

Serena and Venus Williams were knocked out in the first round after a 7-6(5) 6-4 defeat by Czech pair Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka. Manchester United secured its third straight win in the Premier League by beating Leicester 1-0. Chelsea signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona before the summer transfer window closed.

(L-R) Venus Williams and Serena Williams after losing their women's doubles first round match against Linda Fruhvirtova and Lucie Hradecka; Ronaldo tried an acrobatic bicycle kick against Leicester; Aubameyang joined Chelsea from Barcelona. (Reuters & AP)

Serena Williams and Venus Williams, partnering each other for the first time at a major since 2018, were knocked out in the first round after a 7-6(5) 6-4 defeat by Czech pair Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka.

This was their fourth first-round doubles defeat at a Grand Slam; the most recent had been at the 2013 French Open.

Interestingly, it was the first time Arthur Ashe Stadium hosted a first-round doubles match.

The Williams siblings received a wild-card entry into this year’s doubles field. Serena, who turns 41 next month, and Venus, who turned 42 in June, won doubles trophies at the US Open in 1999 — the year Serena won her first major singles trophy at age 17 in New York — and 2009.

They have a total of 30 major trophies in singles: 23 for Serena, seven for Venus.

Serena will look to continue her singles run as she takes on Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round on Friday night. She defeated No 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 on Wednesday.

Ronaldo tried rolling back the years

Cristiano Ronaldo, who made a late appearance off the bench in Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Leicester, tried rolling back the year with an almost perfect bicycle kick.

Four years ago, at the Champions League final, Ronaldo had scored a sensational bicycle kick against Juventus. That goal even left then Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, who as a player had scored plenty of stunning goals himself, in disbelief.

On Thursday, Ronaldo tried to attempt a similar goal in Manchester United’s third straight win in the Premier League. He came on in the 68th minute and looked lively, an acrobatic bicycle kick flying just wide.

In the end, Sancho’s goal separated the teams and it came after United claimed possession following a Leicester goal kick. Bruno Fernandes found Marcus Rashford in a central position and he slipped in Sancho, who rounded goalkeeper Danny Ward and slotted the ball into an empty net.

United will face a bigger challenge on Sunday, when Arsenal — with its 100% record — visits Old Trafford.

On the other hand, Leicester is now the Premier League’s crisis club, with just one point from its first five games and two points adrift in last place.

Aubameyang back in Premier League

Chelsea signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona before the summer transfer window closed Thursday.

The 33-year-old Aubameyang returns to the Premier League after just seven months in Barcelona, where he moved after being released by Arsenal. The deal was reportedly valued at $14 million.

Aubameyang has signed a two-year contract in a transfer announced by Chelsea nearly 90 minutes after the deadline passed.

Aubameyang won’t be immediately available for Chelsea after sustaining a jaw injury in a home invasion this week in Spain. Armed thieves hit the Gabon international in the face and forced him to open a safe for jewelry, authorities said.

Aubameyang, who scored 13 goals in 23 appearances overall for Barcelona, was expected to be sidelined for a few weeks.

The Gabon striker played for Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea are the biggest spender in Europe this window after an outlay of about $280 million.

