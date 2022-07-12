While You Were Asleep: Savita stars in India’s 3-2 shootout win against Canada, England clinch record win over Norway in Euro 2022, Raphinha inches closer to join Barcelona

Riding on captain Savita’s heroics in the shootout, the Indian Women’s Hockey Team defeated Canada 3-2 to register their first win at the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup.

After the two teams ended the regulation time at 1-1, the Indian team defeated Canada in the sudden death to progress to the 9-12th placings of the tournament.

Madeline Secco (11th minute) scored for Canada, while Salima Tete (58th minute) scored the equaliser for India in the regulation time.

Savita, who put up a scintillating show, made a total of six saves in the shootout, while Navneet Kaur, Sonika and Neha converted their chances to help India register their first win in the competition.

India will take on Japan in the 9th-12th placing match on Wednesday.

Euro 2022: England 8-0 Norway

England’s Beth mead scored a hat-trick against Norway. (Twitter/@WEURO2022) England’s Beth mead scored a hat-trick against Norway. (Twitter/@WEURO2022)

Beth Mead scored a hat-trick as England ran riot against Norway to win Group A with the biggest win ever recorded by a team at the finals.

England had scored once in six qualifying matches against Norway in UEFA Women’s EURO history, and their meeting with the six-time finalists had been billed as a closely contested battle for supremacy in Group A.

After a cagey start, England made the breakthrough when Maria Thorisdottir was adjudged to have fouled Ellen White, allowing Georgia Stanway to confidently convert from the penalty spot.

White almost got in on the act four minutes later after Beth Mead had raced free inside the penalty area, only for Lauren Hemp to beat England’s all-time record goalscorer to a low cross and make it two.

England needed 45 minutes to equal the most goals ever scored by a team in a full game in the UEFA Women’s EURO (Germany 6-2 England in 2009; England 6-0 Scotland in 2017).

The Lionesses broke the record for the largest lead at half-time in the history of the competition a day after France had set it (5-0 vs Italy).

The crowd of 28,847 at the Brighton & Hove Community Stadium represented the fourth-highest attendance for a Women’s EURO game.

Raphina set to join Barcelona

As per the reports Barcelona have reached an agreement with Leeds for the signing of Brazil international winger Raphinha, with the deal set to be worth in the region of €75 million.

Raphinha situation. Leeds are still waiting for Barcelona to submit the official proposal after the verbal bid improved on Sunday night: €72m total package. It’s the final but key step. 🇧🇷 #FCB Raphinha, optimistic – he has been pushing during the weekend. pic.twitter.com/w1tPJyPvXc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2022

Chelsea had also been interested in Raphinha, but while the Stamford Bridge side did launch an official bid for the player, this was knocked back by Leeds. The Blues were not willing to follow up their interest in the player.

If all goes well, Raphina will become Barcelona’s third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen from Milan and Chelsea respectively on free transfers.

The Catalans, though, still face a challenge in registering their new players with the league because of the Financial Fair Play (FFP) limitations on them. They will have to cut their wage bill to allow their new additions to be registered, either by selling players or by having existing stars accept wage cuts.