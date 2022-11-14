While You Were Asleep: Russell wins Brazilian GP, Juventus thump Lazio, Marseille win thriller against Monaco

Tearful George Russell pipped teammate Lewis Hamilton by 1.5 seconds to win his first race in Formula One at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

It was also Mercedes’ first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season.

He won the Sprint on Saturday, and on Sunday he went the distance! Your newest Grand Prix winner, Mr @GeorgeRussell63!#BrazilGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/97SGdUOXig — Formula 1 (@F1) November 13, 2022

24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had him in pole position on the grid. He had seven podium finishes before Sunday’s victory.

Hamilton, who started second, had dropped to eighth after his car made contact with Max Verstappen’s Red Bull on the seventh lap. The Dutchman was given a five-second penalty and finished in sixth place.

Verstappen and his Red Bull team have already been crowned F1 champions.

Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez seemed to be in disagreement at the end of the race. Perez, who is still fighting for second place in the drivers’ championship, was sixth when he was overtaken by Verstappen near the end of the race and finished behind him. Team radio shows Verstappen was ordered to allow Perez to finish ahead of him to score more points, but the champion disagreed.

Perez will enter the final race of the season tied on points with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who finished fourth at Interlagos.

Serie A: Juventus beat Lazio 3-0

Juventus registered their sixth consecutive win in the Serie A after they defeated Lazio 3-0 to move to the third position.

Juventus broke the deadlock two minutes from halftime in Turin when Adrien Rabiot won the ball in midfield and picked out Moise Kean who raced forward before lifting the ball over onrushing Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel.

Kean doubled his tally in the 54th minute when he slotted into an empty net after Provedel parried Filip Kostić’s effort into his path.

Arkadiusz Milik sealed the match in the final minute when he tapped home a low ball across the area from Federico Chiesa, who has only recently returned from a lengthy injury layoff.

Ligue 1: Marseille beat Monaco 3-2

Defender Sead Kolasinac scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time as fourth-place Marseille won 3-2 at Monaco to remain one point behind third-place Rennes. Monaco dropped to sixth spot.

Veteran Chile forward Alexis Sanchez put Marseille ahead in the 35th with a free kick from the edge of the penalty area.

Striker Wissam Ben Yedder equalized for Monaco moments before the interval with an assured Panenka-style penalty and attacking midfielder Aleksandr Golovin then set up Kevin Volland in the 72nd to make it 2-1 to Monaco.

But France’s World Cup-bound midfielder Jordan Veretout equalized with a low shot in the 83rd before Kolasinac turned in fellow substitute Dimitri Payet’s free kick.