Friday, July 29, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Rilee Rossouw fires South Africa to 58-run win over England, Pujara crosses 1000-run mark for Sussex, Barcelona rope in defender Kounde from Sevilla

Rilee Rossouw smashed a brilliant unbeaten 96 as South Africa defeated England by 58 runs in the second T20I to level the three-match series. Sussex fell to defeat by 256 runs against Nottinghamshire. Chelsea have lost out to Barcelona in the race for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 29, 2022 8:25:24 am
South Africa's batsman Rilee Rossouw plays a shot during the 2nd T20 Cricket match between England and South Africa in Cardiff; Cheteshwar Pujara remained unbeaten on 46 in the second innings;

Rilee Rossouw smashed a career-best 96 as South Africa defeated England by 58 runs in the second T20I at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff to level the three-match series.

The left-hander, back in the South Africa fold after six years, plundered five sixes and 10 fours in his unbeaten 55-ball innings that lifted the tourists to 207 for three after they were asked to bat first by the hosts. Reeza Hendricks struck a second successive half-century at the top of the order, clubbing 53 off 32 balls.

In reply, England were bowled out for 149 runs in 16.4 overs. Captain Jos Buttler raced to 29 from 14 balls but was the first of three wickets for all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo (3/39), before the visitors’ spinners put a further brake on the scoring when Tabraiz Shamsi (3/27) and Keshav Maharaj (1/37) removed the remainder of the England top order.

Jonny Bairstow was the highest scorer with 30 from 21 balls but when he was superbly caught by Lungi Ngidi off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada, the game was up.

The deciding third game of the series is on Sunday in Southampton.

Brief Scores

South Africa: 207 for 3 (Rossouw 96*, Hendricks 53)

England: 149 all out (Baristow 30; Shamsi 3/27, Phehlukwayo 3/39)

Pujara stands tall in Sussex loss

Sussex skipper Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 49 in the first innings remained unbeaten on 46 in the second as they lost to Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge by 256 runs.

Pujara has now scored over 1000 County Championship runs in his first season with the club.

Sussex bowled out the hosts for 240 runs on day one but were unable to take advantage of a brilliant first innings bowling performance.

At stumps on day one Sussex found themselves 94-5, and having lost 3 early wickets had Cheteshwar Pujara and Archie Lenham to thank for grinding through the final session of the day.

When they returned, Sussex lost early wickets again, and were eventually bowled out for 143.

Having taking four wickets in the first innings, Ollie Robinson once again showed his class in the second. Robinson took another five wickets, but Hameed (94), James (56) and Mullaney (42) managed to navigate Nottinghamshire to a second innings score of 301.

That left the visitors needing to chase 399 to take victory, still with two whole days remaining. However, Nottinghamshire’s attack showed why they are one of the best sides in the division.

Pattinson and Paterson both took 3 wickets a piece to ensure victory, with the ever-so resilient Cheteshwar Pujara proving once again why he has been such a vital overseas signing for Sussex.

Barcelona sign Kounde from Sevilla

Chelsea have lost out to Barcelona in the race for Sevilla defender Jules Koundé, who has agreed to join the Catalan club in a deal worth around £42 million.

“Sevilla is a great club, (but) Barça is a step forward in my career in every aspect,” Koundé said in a video released by Barcelona with the player wearing a Barcelona team polo.

The France international will join Ronald Araujo (23) and Eric Garcia (21) as Barcelona’s young core of central defenders playing with Piqué.

Koundé would be Barcelona’s third major signing after it sold 25% of its Spanish league television rights for the next 25 years as it tries to both claw its way out of staggering debt and rebuild a competitive team after winning nothing last season.

Already this month Barcelona secured the transfers of striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich and winger Raphinha from Leeds for around a combined 110 million euros ($111 million).

Spanish sports media reported that the Koundé deal could cost Barcelona another 50 million euros ($50.8 million).

