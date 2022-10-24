While You Were Asleep: Rory McIlroy wins CJ Cup, Oshimen wins it for Napoli vs Roma, Barcelona thump Athletic Bilbao

Rory McIlroy shot a final-round 67 at The CJ Cup in South Carolina to defend his title at the tournament and return to No 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking on Sunday.

McIlroy produced seven birdies to finish on 17 under par, a shot ahead of American Kurt Kitayama, despite bogeying the final two holes.

Can’t ask for a better start to the season than this. Extremely proud of the work that I have put in to get back to World No. 1. So grateful for the support of my team and fans all over the world. @congareegolf is an incredible place and the fans this week were amazing. pic.twitter.com/LHK9PfQdSa — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) October 24, 2022

“Ultimately, I just want to win this golf tournament. If I win the golf tournament, then everything will take care of itself,” McIlroy said after his 4-under 67.

“So for me, tomorrow I need to go out there, set myself a score that I want to shoot, try to do that,” he said.

6 straight seasons with at least 1 win for @McIlroyRory. pic.twitter.com/1fJWaz8e4H — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 23, 2022

“Focusing on that, hope that that ends up with a couple of things, a trophy and getting back to the top of the world rankings.”

McIlroy also won the CJ Cup in 2021 when it was held at The Summit Club in Las Vegas.

Serie A: Napoli pip Roma

Victor Osimhen scored 10 minutes from time and Serie, A leader Napoli, won 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday to match a club record with its 11th consecutive victory across all competitions.

Osimhen collected a ball over the top, muscled his way past Roma’s imposing center back Chris Smalling and unleashed a low shot into the far side of the net from an almost impossible angle on the right flank.

The only other time Napoli won 11 straight came in 1986 when Diego Maradona was playing for the club. Maradona, who died in 2020, went on to lead Napoli to its only two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990.

Napoli has won seven straight in Serie A with four victories in the Champions League — qualifying for the knockout stage with two matches to spare with lopsided wins over Liverpool, Rangers and Ajax.

Napoli have a three-point lead at the top with 29 after 11 games, three ahead of Milan in second. Roma are fifth with 22 points.

La Liga: Dembele stars in Barcelona’s win

Ousmane Dembele scored and provided assists for Sergi Roberto, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres as Barcelona defeated Athletic Bilbao 4-0.

Dembele scored with a header in the 12th, Roberto increased the lead from close range in the 18th and Lewandowski netted his fifth goal in four matches from inside the area in the 22nd. Ferran Torres sealed the victory in the 73rd.

🍿 HIGHLIGHTS! All the goals and top plays from a stellar night at Spotify Camp Nou! #BarçaAthletic — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 23, 2022

Barçelona remain second in the table on 28 points, three behind leaders Real Madrid and five clear of third-placed Atlético Madrid.

Athletic, winless in four straight games and led by former Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde, stayed in sixth place.

The league victory comes three days before the Catalan club will look for close to a miracle to avoid elimination in the Champions League. Barcelona hosts Bayern Munich but needs Inter Milan not to defeat last-place Viktoria Plzen at home in the other group match.