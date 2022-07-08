While You Were Asleep: Rohit Sharma wins 13 successive T20Is as captain, Qatar’s WC stadiums set to be alcohol-free, Indian Women’s hockey team lose 3-4 vs NZ

Rohit Sharma became the first captain to win 13 successive T20Is after India’s dominating 50-run win over England in the first T20I of the three-match series.

Rohit Sharma, who missed the fifth and final Test due to Covid, chose to bat first on a belter of a pitch and set the tone with 24 off 14. However, all-rounder Hardin Pandya was the star of the show as he top-scored with 51 off 33 and then took four wickets to dismantle England. Opting to bat, India posted 198 for 8. Apart from Pandya’s fifty, Suryakumar Yadav (39 off 19 balls) and Deepak Hooda (33 off 17 balls) scored quickfire cameos.

England did claw their way back courtesy of Chris Jordan’s impressive spell of 2 for 23 in four overs.

India then dismissed England for 148 in 19.3 overs with Hardik (4/33) taking four wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal (2/32), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/10) and Harshal Patel (1/24) were the other wicket-takers. Arshdeep Singh (2/18) also got two wickets on his international debut.

Brief scores

India: 198 for 8 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 51; Chris Jordon 2/23, Moeen Ali 2/26).

England: 148 all out in 19.3 overs (Moeen Ali 36; Hardik Pandya 4/33)

World Cup stadium stands will be alcohol free

Qatar’s World Cup stadiums are set to be alcohol-free, with beer sales outside arenas only allowed before and after some matches, as per the reports.

This year’s World Cup is the first to be held in a Muslim country with strict controls on alcohol, presenting unique challenges for organisers of an event often associated with beer drinking fans and sponsored by global brewing brands.

Football’s relationship with booze has long been a tricky one and in the lead up to the 2014 World Cup, Brazil lifted a ban on alcohol at stadiums, after pressure from governing body FIFA.

There has been a question mark over alcohol at this year’s tournament. While not a “dry” state like neighbouring Saudi Arabia, consuming alcohol in public places is illegal in Qatar.

However, fans be able to buy beer during restricted times in certain parts of the main FIFA fan zone in the Al Bidda park in Doha, the Qatari capital.

New Zealand beat India 4-3

The Indian Women’s hockey team went down 3-4 against New Zealand in their Pool B match. Despite the loss the Indian team are still in contention for a spot in the quarter-final after finishing third in their Pool.

Here are the results from 7th July at the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup Spain and Netherlands 2022. Visit https://t.co/BEgICczSEa for more details.#HWC2022 #HockeyEquals #HockeyInvites pic.twitter.com/nHjD05Ty3g — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) July 7, 2022

New Zealand topped the pool with seven points ahead of England (4), while India and China finished on two points apiece but progressed on account of a better goal difference.

According to the tournament format, the top four sides from four pools will directly qualify for the quarterfinals, while the second and third-placed teams will feature in the crossovers.

The winner of the crossover matches will grab the remaining four quarterfinal spots.

India will face the side which finishes second in Pool C in the crossover match on Sunday. For India, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami and Gurjit Kaur (59) were the scorers, while New Zealand goals were scored by Olivia Merry (12th, 54th), Tessa Jopp (29th) and Frances Davies (32nd).