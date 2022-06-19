While You Were Asleep: Roach at par with Holding, Shelly-Ann equals her own WR, Verstappen on pole in Canada

Kemar Roach has as many Test wickets (249) as Michael Holding and now the pacer wants to go for 300. The 33-year-old bagged a five-wicket haul in Bangladesh’s second innings to equal the record of West Indies legendary pacer Michael Holding. It was Roach’s tenth five-wicket haul in the Test cricket.

Kemar Roach has now taken 50 Test wickets at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

“Stats man, stats and money too but stats definitely keep me going and I live to be amongs the great,” said Kemar Roach. Holding has taken 249 wickets in 60 Tests at an impressive average of 23.68, while it took Roach 71 Tests to reach the milestone.

Shakib Al Hasan (63) and Nurul Hasan (64) put on a brilliant 123 runs for the seventh wicket to give the visiting side a glimmer of hope, before ROach removed both the batters with the second new ball. Bangladesh were all out for 245 runs, and left West Indies with only 84 to win with more than two days left.

Bangladesh medium-pacer Khaled Ahmed took three wickets in 11 balls and reduced West Indies to 9 for 3 in the fourth over of the chase. Opener John Campbell (28 not out) and Jermaine Blackwood (17 not out)eased the tension by holding out to stumps and leading West Indies to 49 for 3. The team should knock off the remaining 35 runs on Sunday morning in the series opener.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce equals World Record

Jamaica’s two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce equalled her 2022 world’s best time to win the 100m at the Diamond League meet in Paris. The Jamaican powered to victory in 10.67 seconds.

The Jamaican was in a class of her own as she defeated Britain’s Daryll Neita by 0.32 and Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou by 0.34.

Is it even possible to put all the superlatives required for @realshellyannfp in one tweet?! The Jamacian 100m world champion equals the world lead and @MEETINGPARIS record with 10.67 🔥#ParisDL 🇫🇷 #DiamondLeague 📸 @chiaramontesan2 pic.twitter.com/sbRUCWuMp0 — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) June 18, 2022

The 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce will go for a 10th world championship gold medal in Eugene, Oregon, next month.

“The goal is always to be on top technically, then the lap times follow,” Fraser-Pryce told reporters.

Fraser-Pryce ran the same time in Nairobi in May, which has only been beaten by four other women in history.

“Physically I was good too. Running 10.6, only a few sprinters can achieve that,” she said.

Verstappen takes Canadian F1 GP pole

Formula One leader Max Verstappen took pole position in a wet qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix with Fernando Alonso a surprise second, his first front row slot in a decade.

Join @Max33Verstappen for the fastest lap around Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, as he takes his second @pirellisport Pole of 2022#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/35vFWTKpu9 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 19, 2022

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was third, ahead of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton. Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher impressed to take fifth and sixth and with it Haas’ best ever team qualifying result.

Verstappen’s title rival Charles Leclerc qualified 15th having not run in the second session because he has a penalty for using too many power-unit components that means he will start from the back of the grid.

Starting from pole, Verstappen now has a golden opportunity to inflict maximum damage on Leclerc in the championship.

“I still expect it not to be a straightforward race,” said Verstappen. “But today with the tricky conditions we stayed calm and didn’t make mistakes.”