While You Were Asleep: Nadal reaches Wimbledon quarters, Sania-Pavic reach mixed doubles semis, Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of rape,

An emotional Rafael Nadal took another step forward in his bid for a rare calendar-year Grand Slam on Monday by booking his spot in the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a thumping 6-4 6-2 7-6(6) win against Botic van de Zandschulp.

Nadal will face American 11th seed Taylor Fritz for a place in Friday’s semi-finals.

“To be in the quarter-finals here at Wimbledon after three years without playing here, it’s amazing for me,” said Nadal. “So very, very happy.

“It has been a good match in general terms against a difficult player. I think a very good player.”

Playing his first tournament on grass since his 2019 semi-final loss at Wimbledon to Roger Federer, the Spaniard has shown little difficulty adjusting to the surface.

“I did I think (make) a big effort to be here,” he said. “(It) takes a lot of mental and physical effort to try to play this tournament after the things that I went through the last couple of months.

“But as everybody knows, Wimbledon is a tournament that I like so much. Have been three years without playing here. I really wanted to be back. That’s what I am doing. So that’s why it means a lot for me to be in the quarter-finals.”

He felt his overall game was improving “day-by-day”.

“It’s always the same here. It’s not about how close I am to the level or not. I don’t know that. I can’t predict what’s going to happen,” Nadal said.

“But the positive thing is the first two matches haven’t been good. Then two days ago I played I think at a high level for the first time. And today most of the match, again, at a very positive level.”

Sania Mirza-Mate Pavic pair reaches mixed doubles semi-final

India’s Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic defeated the fourth-seeded Canadian-Australian duo of Gabriela Dabrowski and John Peers 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 to cement their place in the semifinals.

The Indo-Croat pair will take on the winners of the final quarter-final match between Robert Farah and Jelena Ostapenko, the seventh seeds, and second seeds Neil Skupsi and Desirae Krawczyk.

This is Sania’s best-mixed doubles performance at the All England Club. She had previously reached the quarterfinals in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

Sania, who has already announced her retirement at the end of this season, and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka had earlier lost in the opening round of women’s doubles event.

Premier League footballer arrested in London

A Premier League footballer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been arrested in north London on suspicion of rape.

Metropolitan Police arrested a 29-year-old man at an address in Barnet, London, on Monday after receiving a report of a rape of a woman in her 20s.

A statement from Scotland Yard said that the alleged offence occurred last month.

“On 4 July an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police,” it read. “It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022.

“On 4 July a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody where he remains. Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

The Premier League season gets underway on August 5.