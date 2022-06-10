While you were asleep: Portugal & Spain win in Nations League, Kane Williamson tests Covid positive

Portugal vs Czech Republic

Portugal won their second consecutive match in the UEFA Nations League when they defeated a game Czech Republic 2-0. Joao Cancelo and Gonçalo Guedes found the net while Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva provided both assists. With this win, Portugal, who are also the 2019 champions, went top of the table with 7 points, followed by Spain on 5 and Czech Republic on 4. Defender Pepe made his 127th appearance, joining Luis Figo for third-best all-time for Portugal. “It’s still wide open,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said.

Spain vs Switzerland

The Spanish armada edged past Switzerland, courtesy of a lone goal by Pablo Sarabia who redirected a cross by Marcos Llorente. This result also ended their winless run in the competition. “It was about time we won,” Sarabia said. “These three points are very valuable for us.” Switzerland, meanwhile, have lost all their games, landing them firmly at the bottom rung of the League A Group 2 table. Portugal will next play in Switzerland on Sunday while Spain will host the Czech Republic.

Kane Williamson tests Covid positive, ruled out of second England Test

In a big blow to New Zealand, skipper Kane Williamson will miss the second Test against England after testing positive for Covid-19. Tom Latham will replace him as captain, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement. Hamish Rutherford will replace him in the squad, said coach Gary Stead.

NEWS | Captain Kane Williamson will miss the 2nd Test against England on Friday, after testing positive for Covid-19 the night before the match. #ENGvNZhttps://t.co/XI3ccpfRnU — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 9, 2022

“It’s such a shame for Kane to be forced to withdraw on the eve of such an important match. We’re all feeling for him at this time and know how disappointed he will be,” the coach said. New Zealand have lost the first Test by 5 wickets and will be hoping for a better result in the second one in order to tie the series.