While You Were Asleep: Perez wins Monaco GP, Alcaraz storms into French Open quarters, Forest return to Premier League

Sergio Perez rebounded from Red Bull team orders that denied him a chance to race for the win one week ago to pick up his first Formula One victory of the season in the rain-marred Monaco Grand Prix.

Perez earned his third career F1 victory after a questionable strategy call by Ferrari cost pole-sitter Charles Leclerc a win on his home circuit.

Although Leclerc finished the race for the first time in four tries, he finished fourth and allowed reigning world champion Max Verstappen to extend his lead in the points standings. Carlos Sainz Jr. finished second for Ferrari and Verstappen was third for Red Bull.

Verstappen now leads Leclerc by nine points in the standings; Leclerc has two wins this season, Verstappen and Perez have combined for five victories as Red Bull and Ferrari have claimed all seven races.

But the win on the slick city streets of Monaco went to Verstappen’s teammate just one week after Perez was ordered to cede the lead to Verstappen during the Spanish Grand Prix. Leclerc had dropped out of the race with an engine failure and Red Bull chose to capitalize by manipulating the finish to get Verstappen the win in Spain.

French Open: Alcaraz crushes Khachanov to reach quarter-finals

Carlos Alcaraz pummelled Karen Khachanov into submission in a 6-1 6-4 6-4 victory on Sunday to reach the French Open quarter-finals and stretch his winning run to 14 matches.

The 19-year-old, who has taken the tennis world by storm this year, became the youngest player in 29 years to reach two Grand Slam quarter-finals after also making the US Open last eight.

🗺️ Alcaraz's route in #RolandGarros R128 𝗥𝗮𝗺𝗼𝘀-𝗩𝗶𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗮𝘀 ✅

R64 𝗞𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗮 ✅

R32 𝗞𝗵𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗼𝘃 ✅

QF 𝗭𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘃 🔜 pic.twitter.com/NyUpTdxiWe — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 29, 2022

“It has been a great match from my side. I played really well from the beginning until the end of the match,” he said. “I knew I had to be really focused from the beginning.”

He needed just 29 minutes to storm through the first set with his special mix of raw power, punishing forehands and deft drop shots that made his 26-year-old opponent look old.

Khachanov, the world number 25 and a quarter-finalist in Paris in 2019, managed to hold serve early in the second set but the Spaniard broke him at 3-3, and never looked back.

Nottingham Forest return to Premier League

Nottingham Forest beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 in the Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday to return to the Premier League after a 23-year absence.

The decisive goal came in the 43rd minute when Huddersfield defender Levi Colwill deflected a James Garner shot into his own net.

Former European champions Forest were relegated from the top flight in 1999 and they join Bournemouth and Fulham, who won automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Steve Cooper’s side were deserved winners having dominated the first half and then held on to their lead without Huddersfield truly threatening their goal.

“I’m just so proud of the players, staff, fans,” said Forest defender Joe Worrall.

“We’ve been fantastic all season – we were really unlucky to not go up automatically. We’ve played with honesty and we play football the right way,” he said.

The only scare came when Town’s Harry Toffolo went down in the box under a challenge from Jack Colback but referee Jon Moss booked the Huddersfield wing-back for simulation.

Forest, who had beaten Sheffield United to reach the playoff final, were English champions in 1978 under Brian Clough and went on to win the European Cup in 1979 and 1980.

The East Midlands side had made an awful start to the season, sacking manager Chris Hughton when they were bottom of the league after taking just one point from their opening seven games.

Former Swansea City manager Cooper took charge and transformed the campaign, leading Forest to a fourth-placed finish, two points behind third-placed Huddersfield.

Forest have struggled to find their way out of the Championship and Cooper was the 14th manager they have appointed in 10 years, since Billy Davies departed in the summer of 2011.