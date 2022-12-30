While You Were Asleep: Pele mourned around the globe, Renshaw, Agar into Oz squad and Dominic Thiem given Aus Open main-draw wild card

Football fans were united in mourning on Thursday after the death of Pele at the age of 82, with tributes pouring in for the Brazil great who defined his sport and inspired generations.

Brazil’s government declared three days of mourning and the arch at soccer’s cathedral, Wembley Stadium, was lit in the colours of Brazil, while icons of sport and heads of state bowed to the man who rose up from childhood poverty to become a legend.

“I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn’t have: I saw Pele play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi. Play, no. I saw Pele give a show,” said Lula, the president-elect of Brazil.

“Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended up in a goal.” [Read More]

Renshaw, Agar into Australia squad for 3rd South Africa test

Matthew Renshaw has received his first call-up to an Australian test squad since 2018 with the opener brought in for the third and final match against South Africa beginning next Wednesday in Sydney.

Renshaw is one of two additions named Friday to the 14-man squad with spin-bowling allrounder Ashton Agar also back in favor after injuries to fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where Australia clinched the series.

SQUAD UPDATE: Matthew Renshaw and Ashton Agar have been added to the squad for the third NRMA Insurance Test match against South Africa in Sydney, in replacement of the injured Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green pic.twitter.com/EaReG3jQT2 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 30, 2022

The 26-year-old Renshaw last played a test match in March 2018 when he rushed to South Africa after Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were suspended following the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal.

Advertisement

After playing 10 tests, Renshaw was dropped for Bancroft ahead of the 2017-18 Ashes series as a result of poor domestic first-class Sheffield Shield form. The left-hander failed to retain his Cricket Australia contract in 2019-20.

Dominic Thiem given Australian Open main-draw wild card

Dominic Thiem of Hawks, reacts after missing a ball against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Kites, during a match of the World Tennis League at Coca-Cola Arena, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Dominic Thiem of Hawks, reacts after missing a ball against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Kites, during a match of the World Tennis League at Coca-Cola Arena, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem has been given a main-draw wild card to the Australian Open beginning Jan. 16 after his successful return from a right wrist injury.

Tournament officials said Friday that Thiem, an Australian Open finalist in 2020, received a wild-card entry along with Americans Taylor Townsend and Christopher Eubanks and French players Diane Parry and Luca Van Assche.

Advertisement

Thiem has played strongly in his return to the tour after the wrist injury sustained during the 2021 grass-court season sidelined him for nine months.

In the second half of 2022, the Austrian player rose from outside the top 350 to world No. 102. He won 22 of his last 33 matches — including semifinals at ATP events in Gstaad, Gijon and Antwerp — but he still narrowly missed directly qualifying for the Australian Open main draw.

-With Reuters/AP inputs